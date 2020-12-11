There have been few bright lights in 2020, truly a year like no other. But one of those bright lights has been the consistent, calm, educational presence of some of our most beloved celebrities from Sesame Street. Big Bird, Grover, Cookie Monster, Bert and Ernie have all been working overtime to help kids cope with the changes to their world in recent months. And ahead of the holidays, you can watch Sesame Street's town hall for families and have some of your kids' questions answered and concerns addressed.

On Saturday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. ET, Sesame Street and CNN will once again host a own special town hall for families, "The ABC's Of COVID." This time to answer questions about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the recent vaccine, and how best to celebrate the holidays while staying happy and healthy.

Big Bird will host the town hall alongside CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and anchor Erica Hill. To watch the town hall, simply head over to CNN, CNN International, and CNN en Español. If you don't have cable, you can also stream the town hall live without on CNN.com’s homepage.

"Familiar faces from Sesame Street and experts from CNN and across the country will be ready to answer children’s questions about staying healthy through the winter months, celebrating the holidays while distanced from extended family and friends, and coping with big feelings as they continue to face unprecedented challenges in their young lives," Sesame Workshop said in a press release on Friday.

To submit one of your kid's questions for the experts, parents can fill out a form on CNN's website here.

'Sesame Street' is hosting another Town Hall with CNN.

With Christmas just days away and a long winter ahead of us, now is a perfect time to check in with the Sesame Street gang to get a little information, a little entertainment, and let's face it... a whole lot of comfort. The same comfort the show has been offering to kids throughout the coronavirus pandemic with special video series like the most recent Sesame Workshop cartoon featuring Grover discussing his anxiety over the holidays. An issue many young children might struggle with this year if their families are not getting together to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Sesame Street has hosted several town halls with CNN throughout the pandemic, starting in April when Americans newly found themselves sheltering at home and continuing on through back-to-school questions.

Families can tune in to watch Sesame Street's latest town hall with CNN on Dec. 19 at 10 a.m.