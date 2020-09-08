As parents across the country try to wrap their heads around the new normal of their child's education, they are about to get a little help from some familiar faces. Later this month, Sesame Street is hosting a back-to-school Town Hall with CNN to help ease some transitional anxiety and answer questions about what this academic year might look like for families.

On Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. EST, CNN medical expert Dr. Sanjay Gupta and news anchor Erica Hill will answer questions about heading back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic alongside some of the Sesame Street gang. The Town Hall will also stream live on CNN.com without needing a login, CNNgo on demand for subscribers, as well as on CNN International and CNN en Español. Parents and caregivers who have questions about the new school year can submit questions to be answered at the Town Hall.

The Q&A period will feature examples of several scenarios of learning for this school year; Elmo is heading back to preschool, Rosita is learning remotely, and Big Bird is going to try hybrid learning. They will be joined by Abby Cadabby, Super Grover, and several others for the hour long The ABCs of Back To School, A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families to discuss ways to stay healthy in the classroom and tips on how to get the most from remote learning.

This isn't the first Town Hall CNN has hosted with Sesame Street during this turbulent year of upheaval. The first was held in April when the country was several weeks into lockdown in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. At the time, the muppets and CNN staff answered questions about the pandemic, trying to alleviate fears and offer safe hygiene tips. In June, another Town Hall brought on by anti-racism protests across the country was held to talk to kids about Black Lives Matter and other important issues.

The reality is that 2020 has been a troubling, confusing year of historic proportions, and sometimes parents need help explaining these unprecedented times to their kids. Especially as they get ready to go back to school, either in person or remotely. If the Sesame Street gang can help make it easier for kids to understand, all the better for parents.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here.