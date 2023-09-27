The Great British Bake Off Is Returning For Season 14 With A Hilarious New Host

Few things in this world are more consistently joyful than heading back to the big tent to watch a bunch of amateur (yet shockingly talented) bakers whip up cakes and pies and cookies for another season of The Great British Bake Off. The baking competition, judged by the venerable Paul Hollywood and the stylishly bespectacled Prue Leith, has been charming people all over the world for years. Not to mention giving some of us an inflated sense of our own skill as bakers. The Great British Bake Off is now entering its 14th season, and you’re going to want to watch it because it looks like one of the best yet.

A hilarious new host joins the cast of The Great British Bake Off in Season 14.

This season, there’s a new face joining Leith and Hollywood and his oddly coveted handshakes. Along with returning host Noel Fielding, beloved British broadcaster Alison Hammond will be hosting Season 14 of The Great British Bake Off. She and Fielding will help nurture and guide 12 new contestants as they do their best not to offer up any of the dreaded soggy bottoms to the judges over the course of 10 episodes, and Hammond has just the sense of humor to make life easier for them. As evidenced by her previous attempt at baking for The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off.

When does Season 14 of The Great British Bake Off premiere?

Season 14 of The Great British Bake Off kicked off on Sept. 26 in the United Kingdom on Channel 4 with “Cake Week,” so everyone on the other side of the pond is just a little bit ahead of us. A lot ahead of us, in fact. Because there is no American premiere date set for Season 14 as of yet, which means we will have to be careful not to get spoilers on social media.

How can you watch The Great British Bake Off in the U.S. right now?

While there are no official streaming dates for The Great British Bake Off, of course there are a few workarounds. You can use a VPN like Express VPN which can change your IP address so you can watch Season 14 from anywhere. Once you are connected to your server you can watch the show on Channel 4 just like a real Brit.

Alternatively, as we wait to be gifted with the 14th season of The Great British Bake Off, you can watch older episodes on Netflix or on PBS. Hopefully you will be able to work your way through all of those technical bakes, showstoppers, and signature bakes while you wait for the 14th season to jump across the pond. Until then, we’ll have to sit and wonder if any of this new batch of bakers will end up with soggy bottoms.