If you're not a huge football fan and would rather spend your Sunday cuddled up watching some seriously cute cats tumble all over the place, then watching the Kitten Bowl in 2021 is a must.

Four different teams of rescue kittens will face off for the eighth year in a row in Kitten Bowl VIII. While watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday is a priority in many households, there's no reason you can't also watch the Kitten Bowl. Or the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet! However you choose to spend your time before the big game, there are plenty of adorable options. As for Kitten Bowl VIII, here is everything you need to know.

You Can Watch The Kitten Bowl On TV

The Kitten Bowl will air on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. EST. The two-hour long broadcast will wrap up at 4 p.m., followed by the Hallmark film, Just My Type. So, if you're just not into watching sports, you can stick around for the romance.

This year's broadcast of the Kitten Bowl will be hosted by long-time cat rescue advocate, Beth Stern, who will be joined by Hallmark Channel commentators Tamera Mowry-Housely and Cameron Mathison.

You Can Stream The Kitten Bowl, Too

If you don't have a TV in your home, you can watch Kitten Bowl VIII live on Hallmark's website, but you will need a cable log-in to watch it.

If you don't have a TV subscription, you can watch the big game on the Hallmark Channel using live streaming services like Sling TV, Philo, fuboTV, and AT&T TV Now. And in case you can't tune in to the full show (especially since the Puppy Bowl is airing at the same time), you can visit Hallmark Channel's website or Instagram account, where there will likely be some highlights from the big game.

Once the Kitten Bowl is over at 4 p.m., you can flip over to Animal Planet where you can catch the last hour of Puppy Bowl XVII. Or you can have plenty of time to grab a snack and get ready to watch Super Bowl LV on CBS. Kickoff begins at 6:30 p.m. EST.