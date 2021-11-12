There’s a new Ice Age movie coming out in the near future, and do you know what that means? That means there will be a total of six Ice Age movies. Six. And yet, that doesn’t seem like too many times to hang out with Sid, Manny, Diego, and all of their friends just trying to survive the harsh realities of life on a frozen planet. This time around, it looks like things are going to get a little wild. Ice Age: Adventures Of Buck Wild, in fact.

The Plot Thickens

Ice Age: Adventures Of Buck Wild introduces two new characters, possum brothers Crash and Eddie (voiced by Sean William Scott and Josh Peck), who accidentally find their way back to the dinosaur-filled world underground first discovered in Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs in 2009. There they find an adventurous weasel named Buck (Simon Pegg), and as you can imagine, he’s going to get into some wild adventures.

The First Trailer Is Here!

On Friday, Disney released the first trailer for Ice Age: Adventures Of Buck Wild, and Manny the Mammoth (voiced by Ray Romano) summed up the plot pretty nicely in one sentence. Upon noticing that Crash and Eddie have managed to plunge into the lost world, Manny says in the trailer, “Oh no! Those ding dongs went back to the lost world!”

And there you have it. The pair find Buck, a weasel wearing an eye patch, and decide immediately that they want to live a life of adventure like him. Which in this case means dodging dinosaurs and enormous spiders.

The New Ice Age Movie Will Premiere In 2022

Ice Age: Adventures Of Buck Wild is scheduled to start streaming on Disney+ on Jan. 28.

Alongside original cast member Romano, Dennis Leary will return as the voice of saber-toothed tiger Diego, John Legiuzamo is back as Sid the sloth, Queen Latifah is back as Ellie the wooly mammoth, Jennifer Lopez reprises her role as saber-toothed tiger Shera, and Jessie J is back as Brooke the sloth.

Since Ice Age: Adventures Of Buck Wild won’t be out until January, you have plenty of time to catch up on the first five Ice Age movies until then. Ice Age, Ice Age: The Meltdown, Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs, Ice Age: Continental Drift, and Ice Age: Collision Course are all available to stream on Disney+ now. Get watching. And get ready for Buck Wild.