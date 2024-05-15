When a young girl named Bea (Cailey Fleming) goes through a traumatic experience, she suddenly learns that she can see other people’s imaginary friends, or IFs for short. The forgotten imaginary friends who were left behind when children grew up or moved on. This is the story behind John Krasinski’s new fantasy film IF, a film packed with so many incredible actors voicing a variety of IFs that it’s sort of unmissable. Not to mention Ryan Reynolds is there in the flesh as Cal, a fellow human who can also see those forgotten IFs. Even if they do drive him up the wall.
This film is a real departure for Krasinski, a family-friendly feature completely unlike his directorial debut The Quiet Place, and there’s a reason for it. He wants his two daughters, 9-year-old Hazel and 7-year-old Violet, both of whom he shares with wife Emily Blunt, to be able to enjoy a movie he’s made.
“IF is a movie that I made for my kids because I don’t think they’re allowed to see A Quiet Place; Emily calls it PG-40, ‘You’ll get to see it when you’re 40!’ So I had to make a movie that they could see, and I’m really, really excited about it,” Krasinski told Collider. “For me, it was just about what if we could tell a story about these time capsules? Imaginary friends are adorable and all those things, but they’re also time capsules of your hopes, dreams and ambitions when you were the most fertile of a brain, and it never goes away. I think we’re told that we’re adults instead of what if you realize that you never stopped being a kid.”
And so, Krasinski brought in a super talented cast to give life to these forgotten IFs. All of whom are not scary, really, but as Cal calls them in a trailer for the film, “Worse. They’re desperate.”
IF premieres in theaters across the country on May 17. As it’s rated PG, it should be a good watch for the whole family. Especially with this amazing cast of actors bringing these forgotten imaginary friends to life.