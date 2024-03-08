Fans Think Anxiety Will Be The Villain Of Inside Out 2 Because It Just Makes Sense

When we learned that Anxiety was going to be a new emotion in Inside Out 2, it absolutely made sense. Riley, the little girl we first met in Pixar’s 2015 animated hit movie Inside Out, is now a teenager and we all remember how anxiety factored into our daily lives as teens. It turns out that Anxiety is not the only new emotion in the mix for Riley now that she’s a teenager. The first full Inside Out 2 trailer introduces a whole cast of new emotions, and they’re going to sound familiar to anyone who has ever gone through those hormonal teen years.

The new trailer for Inside Out 2, which premieres in theaters on June 14, opens with the familiar cast of emotions. As Riley plays ice hockey, Joy (voiced by Amy Poehler) does her best to help, while Sadness (Phyllis Smith) shows up, Anger (Lewis Black) is ready to fight, Fear (Tony Hale) makes an appearance, as does Disgust (Liza Lapira). Then the console changes to orange, signaling that Anxiety (Maya Hawke) has entered Riley’s emotions.

But she didn’t come alone. She brought Envy (Ayo Edebiri), who is immediately envious of everyone, of course. Then there’s a big, shy guy in the room who is pink and suffering from “a real sweaty palm;” meet Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser). And finally, a distinctly cool new emotion with something of a French vibe is lounging on the sofa named Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), who explains that Ennui is “what you would call, the boredom.”

The new emotions take over pretty quickly with Riley, especially Anxiety. She decides that Riley has to deal with more “sophisticated emotions,” and decides to, quite literally, bottle up Riley’s other emotions. Which naturally leaves the teenager dealing almost exclusively with Anxiety.

So far, seeing Anxiety as the villain of the piece has been a big hit with fans. One person noted, “just saw someone get mad at anxiety being characterized as a ‘villain’ in the new inside out movie…as if anxiety ISNT a life ruining bi*ch??? literally no one enjoys anxiety it sucks.”

Another fan related, “my girl anxiety being the villain just like she is in my life.”

Amy Poehler told People that this new movie will really “go there” when it comes to dealing with puberty. Inside Out 2 focuses on “what it feels like to be a teenager, the new emotions that live inside a young person’s brain,” Poehler told the magazine, adding, “In many ways, it was really exciting. We knew exactly where we were. We go to the teen brain and we see the madness that lives inside there.”

Riley, like so many teenagers going through puberty, will have to learn how to handle anxiety, embarrassment, ennui, and envy and stop bottling up her emotions. We can’t wait to see how they all manage to get through puberty together in Inside Out 2.