25 Instagram Captions For Harry Potter's Birthday Every Muggle Can Appreciate

Every year on July 31, the muggle world celebrates Harry Potter's birthday. Fans everywhere will wax nostalgic and share their favorite moments from J.K. Rowling's magical world of witchcraft and wizardry on social media. If you want to get in on the magical fun but need some inspiration, look no further for some sentimental Instagram captions for Harry Potter's birthday.

Maybe you want to celebrate Harry's 11th birthday, when he received his admission letter from Hogwarts and learned he was a wizard. Or perhaps you are still waiting for your Hogwarts letter, which must have been lost in the mail. If you are looking for some inspiring words, a quote from Headmaster Albus Dumbledore might be a great choice to mark this special day. Or if you are a little bit of a know-it-all (or a total badass), Hermione Granger always knows the right way to share your birthday wishes. Of course, if you are feeling serious, who better to quote than Sirius Black? (If you don't mind a good cry at the same time, that is.)

Whether you are the biggest Harry Potter fan on the planet or are celebrating his birthday for the first time, here are some Insta captions for inspiration to get you started.

"Still waiting for *my* Hogwarts letter..." Alan Tunnicliffe Photography/Moment Unreleased/Getty Images So, yeah, the owl clearly got lost with your Hogwarts letter the year you turned 11, and you never got to take the train to Hogwarts, get sorted by a sorting hat, or learn to wield a magic wand. That doesn't mean you can't celebrate with Harry on his special day, though. Besides, maybe your letter will come next year.

"Happee Birthdae, Harry" What better way to celebrate Harry's special day than to bake a cake? Hagrid reminds us that even if your baking skills aren't Pinterest- or Insta-worthy, Harry won't mind because you baked it yourself, "words and all” — just like Hagrid did in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

“Yer a wizard, Harry!” — Hagrid Let’s never forget one of the best moments of Harry’s life — the day he discovered he was a wizard. To make this caption even cuter, add the phrase, “I’m a what?” and remember little Harry’s face when Hagrid delivered this big news.

"I solemnly swear that I am up to no good." It's OK to be naughty once in a while, especially on your birthday. Harry Potter taught us that sometimes mischief can be magical. Go ahead and get into some trouble, Harry… you’ve earned it!

“It does not do well to dwell on dreams and forget to live.” — Albus Dumbledore Professor Dumbledore reminds us that we make our own lives, no matter where we started — a mantra we all should repeat on a daily basis, especially when things don't go our way.

"It matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be." — Albus Dumbledore Here’s another Dumbledore quote for all seasons of life. We are all constantly growing and evolving… even though we’ll stay Harry Potter fans until the end.

"Things we lose have a way of coming back to us in the end, if not always in the way we expect." — Luna Lovegood For the hot messes among us, Luna has the best advice. Don't worry about the things you've lost (unless they’re your car keys).

“Is that really what my hair looks like from the back?" — Hermione Granger If you have a new haircut, you should really take a selfie and let Hermione caption it for you. Even on the worst hair day, chances are, young Hermione has got you beat. (But as for grown-up Emma Watson, she could give us all a lesson or two in how to have great hair.)

"Honestly, am I the only person who's ever bothered to read ‘Hogwarts: A History?'" — Hermione Granger Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Make a joke about your extensive knowledge of all things Hogwarts as you celebrate this day. You and Hermione have something in common!

"Mischief managed!" — Harry Potter Even if there’s still plenty of mischief to be managed in your life (like figuring out whether to cook dinner or order takeout), channel Harry’s confidence with a quick “Mischief managed!” remark.

“When in doubt, go to the library.” — Ron Weasley If Harry’s birthday has you wanting to reread the entire series, snap a selfie on the way to your local library to pick up the book (unless it’s already sitting on your shelf).

“I’ll be in my bedroom, making no noise and pretending I’m not there.” — Harry Potter This quote is applicable to pretty much everyone who works from home… or shuts their bedroom door to hide from their kids every once in a while. Harry, you’re onto something here.

"I assure you that if you die, you need not hand [homework] in." — Professor Minerva McGonagall It always helps to look on the bright side, especially when posting pics on Insta about your mildly chaotic life. Keep things light with this quote reminding all of us to keep things in perspective.

"Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light." — Albus Dumbledore Professor Dumbledore always has a way of shedding light on a situation, especially when it seems like all hope is lost.

“It's leviOsa, not levioSA!” — Hermione Granger If you live for online debates or correcting people's grammar, it's pretty much a given that you channel Hermione Granger — everyone's favorite witch — on Harry Potter's birthday.

"I don't go looking for trouble. Trouble usually finds me." — Harry Potter Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Many people feel like trouble has a way of finding them. Of course, in Harry's case, he was literally being stalked by a dark lord capable of pure evil. This kind of puts life in perspective, don't you think?

“Don’t worry. You’re just as sane as I am.” — Luna Lovegood That is to say, none of us really have our lives together. Leave it to Luna to remind us that we’re all in this together, even if social media makes it feel like everything should be perfect.

"The ones we love never truly leave us." — Sirius Black If you need a good cry, just think about Sirius Black, his words of wisdom, and how his death affected Harry. It’s gutting, but it speaks to the power of family and how they can continue to shape our lives even after they’re gone.

"Make a wish, Harry." Life can change in an instant. Remember that Harry spent his first 10 birthdays alone, having no idea his world would change from morose to magical on his eleventh. Magic awaits.

“Age is foolish and forgetful when it underestimates youth.” — Albus Dumbledore A perfectly timely quote for anyone’s birthday, especially Harry’s.

"I mean, it's sort of exciting, isn't it? Breaking the rules." — Hermione Granger Adventures pretty much always start with breaking rules or taking the path less traveled. Go ahead. Harry (and Hermione) would approve.

“After all this time? ‘Always,’ said Snape.” This iconic quote will always make Potterheads tear up. If, after all this time, you always remember Harry’s birthday, this is the perfect way to commemorate it.

“Don’t let the muggles get you down.” — Ron Weasley Wouldn’t life be easier if we could all just be wizards? Living in the muggle world can be frustrating, but take this reminder from Ron that you can rise above the fray. You may not be able to conjure items at will using the “accio” charm, but reading about it will have to do.

“The wand chooses the wizard.” — Garrick Ollivander John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sometimes what’s meant for you will come to you. It sounds cheesy, but Harry’s wand proves this sentiment can totally be true. Take it from Ollivander… he does this for a living, so he would know.