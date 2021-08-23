Check Out These Amazing Harry Potter Halloween Costumes For All Ages

It doesn’t matter how old you are, it is always so much fun to dress up as one of your favorite characters for Halloween. For fans of all things Hogwarts and wizardry, it doesn’t get much better than wearing Harry Potter costumes while trick-or-treating. Well, it doesn’t get much better than wearing the costumes period, but at least on Halloween people won’t look at you funny when you sport your robe and wave your wand at them casting spells.
Personally, I like Harry Potter just fine (what can I say, I was a Twilight girl), but my husband is a total enthusiast. The first book he ever read to our daughter was Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and over the years he and his parents have created a little stockpile of all things wizardly for her and her younger sister to dive into when they’re older. In fact, I’d say that by the time they’re old enough to want to dress up as anything other than a Disney Princess for Halloween, we will already have everything we need to create the family Harry Pottercostumes of my husband’s dreams.
For families that don’t have a stash of Harry Potter paraphernalia tucked away in their storage closets as we do, there are plenty of costumes you can buy for everyone in your family, from the baby to the grown-ups. If you are on the hunt for the perfect look, here are some great options.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Whether or not these costumes will actually turn you into a wizard is TBD, but they’re cute nonetheless. Now, go and get everything you need to create your family’s Halloween look.