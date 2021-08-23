Check Out These Amazing Harry Potter Halloween Costumes For All Ages

It doesn’t matter how old you are, it is always so much fun to dress up as one of your favorite characters for Halloween. For fans of all things Hogwarts and wizardry, it doesn’t get much better than wearing Harry Potter costumes while trick-or-treating. Well, it doesn’t get much better than wearing the costumes period, but at least on Halloween people won’t look at you funny when you sport your robe and wave your wand at them casting spells.

Personally, I like Harry Potter just fine (what can I say, I was a Twilight girl), but my husband is a total enthusiast. The first book he ever read to our daughter was Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and over the years he and his parents have created a little stockpile of all things wizardly for her and her younger sister to dive into when they’re older. In fact, I’d say that by the time they’re old enough to want to dress up as anything other than a Disney Princess for Halloween, we will already have everything we need to create the family Harry Potter costumes of my husband’s dreams.

For families that don’t have a stash of Harry Potter paraphernalia tucked away in their storage closets as we do, there are plenty of costumes you can buy for everyone in your family, from the baby to the grown-ups. If you are on the hunt for the perfect look, here are some great options.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Kids Gryffindor Halloween Costume Kids Harry Potter Gryffindor Halloween Costume Pottery Barn Kids Available in sizes 4-6Y and 7-8 Y $69 See on Pottery Barn Kids Little wizards will look great in this adorable Gryffindor costume this Halloween. The costume comes with a cloak, tie, and scarf. If your kiddo is more interested in being Harry himself, rather than just another Gryffindor character, you can also purchase a pair of glasses separately.

2 Adult Voldemort Costume Harry Potter Harry Potter Voldemort Adult Costume Target One size fits most $50.09 See on Target For adults wanting to embrace their inner bad guy, this costume of “he who shall not be named” is a great option. It comes with a long black robe and a super creepy mask that are perfect for scaring all of the muggles trick-or-treating.

3 Toddler Dobby Costume KernelCrafts, The House Elf Hat And Shirt/Dress Etsy Available in sizes ranging from NB to Adult and in various combinations. Price varies. $48 See on Etsy Dress your toddler up as the family house-elf in this adorable handmade costume. It features a shirt-dress and a crocheted hat with ears that are both super comfortable (so your kid won’t complain about it being itchy throughout trick-or-treating).

4 Baby Harry Potter Halloween Romper Harry Potter Baby Sleeveless Hooded Romper Bodysuit Amazon Available in sizes 0-3M to 24M (price varies by size) $16.99 See on Amazon Sometimes Halloween costumes can be too bulky for little babies, so something like this is a great alternative. This romper has snap closure for easy diaper changes and it features symbols representing the different Harry Potter houses and a red hood with a lightning bolt and glasses screen printed on.

5 Adult Women Gryffindor Costume Womens Gryffindor Dress - Harry Potter Party City Available in sizes S/M and L/XL $35 See on Party City Whether you’re going for a family look or you just want to rep your favorite house, this adult Gryffindor Harry Potter costume is perfect. The one-piece dress is designed to look like a layered uniform with a collared shirt, tie, vest, and skirt. One important note, this costume sadly does not include the socks, but these are some cute alternatives.

6 Kids Harry Potter Halloween Costume Harry Potter Deluxe Child Costume Target Available in sizes S and L $43.36 $53.99 See on Target Kids who want to look like the star of the franchise will love this Harry Potter costume that comes with a hooded robe and jumpsuit to match Harry’s everyday school look. Unfortunately, this costume doesn’t come with a pair of Harry’s iconic glasses, but you can buy them separately to complete the look.

7 Adult Professor McGonagall Costume Deluxe Harry Potter McGonagall Costume For Women HalloweenCostumes.com Available in sizes XS - 1X $99.99 See on HalloweenCostumes.com Such a wise professor, that McGonagall. This very realistic costume includes her dress, cloak, and hat, so all you will need to complete the look is a wand and a spell book. Actual spell casting powers are optional, of course.

8 Toddler Hedwig Halloween Costume Princess Paradise Oliver the Owl Costume Amazon Available in sizes 6-12M, 12-18M, 18M-2T, and XS (price varies) $38.24 See on Amazon So this isn’t technically, officially a Hedwig costume, but this toddler owl getup can totally pass as Harry’s faithful owl. It is a one-piece bubble body suit with an attached hood and wings (and a cute little bowtie because, why not?). Pair it with some yellow leggings and a white long sleeve tee and you’ll have yourself one very cute little owl this Halloween.

9 Adult Snape Costume Harry Potter Severus Snape Deluxe Adult Costume Target Available in sizes XL and XXL $63.78 $82.99 See on Target

10 Kids Hermoine Halloween Costume Girl's Classic Harry Potter Hermione Costume Oriental Trading Available in sizes 4-6 and 7-8 $32.39 See on Oriental Trading Kids wanting to dress up as the leading lady of the Harry Potter franchise will love this Hermione costume that looks like it’s straight from the movie. The hooded robe and dress are attached, but give the illusion of a layered look just like Hermione’s. Pick up a pair of knee-high black socks and a wand and your little wizard’s costume will be complete.

11 Baby Gryffindor Halloween Dress Harry Potter Infant Baby Girl Hooded Dress Amazon Available in sizes 12-24M (price varies) $14.99 See on Amazon The littlest Gryffindors will look absolutely adorable in this costume. It comes with a tutu dress with a screen-printed top that looks like the Gryffindor uniform and a skirt with lightning bolts and stars, as well as a hooded cape (which is detachable) that features the Hogwarts crest on the back.

12 Adult Harry Potter Costume Harry Potter Harry Potter Deluxe Adult Costume Target Available in sizes M-XXL $63.78 $82.99 See on Target “You’re a wizard, Harry.” That’s what you can look in the mirror and say to yourself when you’re wearing this adult Harry Potter Halloween costume. It comes with a hooded robe and a jumpsuit to match Harry’s school uniform. Pick up a pair of glasses and a wand, and draw on a little scar and you’ll transform yourself from a muggle to the best wizard of all.

13 Kids Harry Potter Quidditch Costume Harry Potter Quidditch Gryffindor Deluxe Child Costume Target Available in sizes S-L $43.36 $53.99 See on Target Kids can pretend to play their favorite fictional sport this Halloween with a broomstick and this Gryffindor Quidditch costume. The three-piece costume includes a robe, shirt, and fingerless gloves, so your junior wizard just needs a pair of their favorite pants to complete the look.

14 Toddler Slytherin Halloween Costume Kids Harry Potter Deluxe Slytherin Robe Costume HalloweenCostumes.com Available in sizes 2T and 4T $34.99 See on HalloweenCostumes.com Not every kid wants to be a Gryffindor, and if your little one is more a fan of Slytherin house then this is the costume for them. It’s a simple one-piece hooded robe featuring the house’s signature green color and emblem. Pair it with your toddler’s favorite pair of black pants, a white top, and a wand for the complete look.

15 Kids Ron Weasley Costume Ron Weasley Costume Target Available in sizes S - L $35.99 $44.99 See on Target We can’t forget about Harry’s right-hand man and Hermione’s true love, Ron Weasley. Instead of his standard Hogwarts uniform look, your kiddo can dress up in Ron’s Quidditch getup instead. This costume comes complete with a jumpsuit and headpiece for a total look.

Whether or not these costumes will actually turn you into a wizard is TBD, but they’re cute nonetheless. Now, go and get everything you need to create your family’s Halloween look.