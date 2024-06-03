Pixar Confirmed Inside Out 2 Won't Be Streaming On Disney+ For Quite Some Time

After years of wondering what’s been going on in Riley’s head lately, we’re excited to finally get to see the next installment of Inside Out, the movie we’ve been crying about since 2015. (Bing Bong, we hardly knew ye!) But how are we going to see this new classic? Is Inside Out 2 streaming on Disney+? Here’s what you need to know to watch...

Inside Out 2 follows a now teenage Riley as she develops new emotions.

In the first Inside Out film, we meet Riley and her emotions — Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust — as she and her family made a big move from Minnesota to San Francisco. Now, Riley is a newly minted teenager. As anyone who’s ever been a teenager knows, this is a time of tumultuous emotional changes, confusion, and overall chaos and our girl Riley is no exception. Before the emotions know it, a new posse of feelings makes their appearance: Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy, who all decide that Riley’s old emotions are no longer serving her.

Can Joy and her friends reassert themselves in Riley’s mind before Anxiety takes over for good?

Pixar recruited actual teenagers to help them develop the story.

Pixar is known for their exhaustive thoughtfulness when it comes to creating new stories. In an effort to make Riley’s experiences authentic, the studio brought in a cadre of nine teenage girls to serve as consultants. “Riley’s Crew” would come in every four months or so to screen the film’s progress and give notes, according to Pixar Post. Honestly, it’s a great idea. As much as many of us can still viscerally remember moments of our teen years, we can only ever really remember it through the lens of who we are now after years of growth and reflection.

Inside Out 2 will stream on Disney+ after a lengthy theatrical release.

Pixar president Jim Morris told Bloomberg that despite multiple Pixar films — Soul, Luca, and Turning Red — bypassing theaters in lieu of a streaming release during the height of the pandemic, Inside Out 2 will be exclusively in theaters for at least 100 days. “I hope that we will not release another feature film on Disney+,” he says. “If we do more stuff for Disney+, it should be a series, and then that makes a clean demarcation between what we do for theaters and what we do for streaming.”

So the absolutely earliest we would see the movie on the streaming service would be September 2023. So, sorry: no entertaining your child with the sequel over summer vacation when you need an hour an a half of quiet.

Pixar has plans for more franchise sequels in the coming years.

Inside Out isn’t the only beloved Pixar property to get the sequel treatment in the coming years. Not only will we be treated to Toy Story 5 in 2026, but Morris has suggested The Incredibles, and Finding Nemo may also get follow-ups in the coming years. But never you fear — Pixar will still be releasing original stories. Next year, the company will release Elio (originally slated for 2024), a new film that follows an 11-year-old who accidentally becomes the Ambassador from Earth after aliens beam him up to their ship.

Inside Out 2 is coming to theaters June 14.

And, of course, we’d be a bad friend if we didn’t remind you to bring tissues with you to the theater, because it’s Pixar: it’s not a question of if you’re going to cry but when.