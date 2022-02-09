Is 'West Side Story' Appropriate For Kids? What You Should Know

West Side Story is everywhere right now. Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the original 1957 Broadway musical was a gamble that paid off, particularly when it came to Oscar nominations. The movie has been nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Director for Spielberg and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose. Set in 1950s era New York, it’s a beautiful looking movie that has been earning solid reviews. But is it the kind of movie you should watch with kids?

Romeo Meets Juliet Meets New York City

West Side Story tells the heartbreaking tale of star-crossed young lovers Tony and Maria, played by Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, both of whom live in New York City and get caught up in the world of rival gangs the Sharks and the Jets. They are on opposite sides of the Upper West Side, effectively enemies who find love but no one around them wants to allow them to be together. The movie and original Broadway musical are both based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, but with amazing choreographed dance numbers, cool music, and oh yes... Rita Moreno.

What Kids Will Like About It

‘West Side Story’ has a lot to recommend it.

There is a whole lot of good stuff in West Side Story for kids to see, including the fact that this update is a much less whitewashed version of the story. This time around, actors with Latino backgrounds played Puerto Rican characters, and the movie delves deep into the importance of social and racial injustice, per Common Sense Media. There are also themes of compassion and empathy, and of course, romance for the teens and tweens who might be interested.

What Might Be Cause For Concern

While the movie has some important lessons and is generally entertaining, there’s some graphic violence that would make it inappropriate for kids under the age of 13 or so. There’s a sexual assault scene, gang fights, and several deaths. The language can be a little strong at times as well, which could give parents pause when showing West Side Story to their kids.

Rating

West Side Story is rated PG-13 for some violence, strong language, thematic content, brief smoking, and suggestive material.

How To Watch

As luck would have it, West Side Story is also going to be available for streaming on Disney+ on Mar. 2, which will make it easier for kids to watch. West Side Story really is a beautiful movie for kids over the age of 13, fun and colorful and surprisingly insightful. So go ahead and watch it.

Tonight, tonight.