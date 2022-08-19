Get ready for September to be the best month ever for your family movie nights. Not just because the kids are heading back to school and (hopefully) everyone will get back into their daily routines. There are also going to be not just one but three entire movies coming to Netflix based on the wildly popular Ivy + Bean children’s book series. And they each look exactly as adorable and fun as you might expect.

The Ivy + Bean book series is all about embracing what makes you different.

The bestselling Ivy + Bean book series by Annie Barrows and Sophie Blackall tells the tale of two young girls who don’t really like each other all that much at first. In fact, they’re sort of pushed into playing with each other by their parents even though they don’t have anything in common. Or so they think. Bean sees her neighbor Ivy as a regular kid who doesn’t like adventure, while Ivy thinks Bean is just a bit strange. But, as we learn throughout the series, all of their differences make them perfect for each other. And adventures naturally ensue.

Meeting Ivy + Bean on the screen this September.

While all of the new Ivy + Bean movies drop the same day, on Sept. 2 on Netflix, this is the one to watch first. Ivy + Bean is where we meet Ivy, played by Keslee Blalock, and Bean, played by Madison Skye Validum. Two girls who never expected to be friends. Ivy is quiet, thoughtful and observant. Bean is playful, exuberant and fearless. After their parents tell them to try to play together, they discover that they have more in common than they first thought. Great big imaginations, for a start, and a thirst for adventure. Their neighborhood never saw what was coming.

The second movie, Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had To Go, is slightly spooky.

The second movie on the must-watch list for Ivy and Bean fans is Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had To Go. This time around, Ivy discovers the school bathroom is haunted. And her pal Bean is right there, ready to help Ivy harness her witchlike powers. Ivy and Bean orchestrate a ritual that will free the ghosts, save the school all with a little help from their friends. Parents can watch for a fun performance from Jane Lynch in this slightly spooky movie.

Ivy + Bean: Doomed To Dance features a familiar face.

Ivy and Bean decide that, instead of simply pretending to dance, the time has come for them to take ballet lessons in the third movie Ivy + Bean: Doomed To Dance. Their parents agree on one condition; no quitting. Which is a problem because Bean in particular is really not bonding with the dance instructor, hilariously played by Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson. They have to tough it out in ballet class, even though there’s no sword fighting competitions like they were hoping for.

These three movies will all be released on Netflix as part of the streaming service’s After School lineup on Sept. 2, and promise to keep the kids entertained for hours and hours. They might even get an idea or two about their own adventures, which could get interesting.