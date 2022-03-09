Jada Pinkett-Smith Sees Herself In Rihanna's Sexy & Sheer Maternity Style

When it comes to maternity fashion, Jada Pinkett-Smith may see herself in Rihanna. On Tuesday, the Red Table Talk host and actress gave the expectant mama her props for her gorgeous maternity style she’s been rocking since she announced her pregnancy.

On Tuesday, in honor of International Women’s Day, Pinkett-Smith, 50, shared side-by-side images of herself and Rihanna, 34, in similar sheer black gowns. Pinkett-Smith’s maternity look was from her Grammy Awards appearance back in 1998, when she was pregnant with her son, Jaden.

“Who says you can’t wear see-thru fits when you’re preggers???” she captioned the post and included a picture of Riri’s recent appearance at the Dior autumn/winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Pinkett-Smith went on to recognize the traits she admires about the “Oh Na Na” singer and beauty mogul the most. “I love me some Rih. She’s bold, unapologetic, fierce, kind and an all-around girls girl,” Pinkett-Smith wrote. “She likes to see other women win and that’s one of her qualities I admire most. She’s a queen that loves helping other women find and hold their own crowns.”

“As women, it’s important that we seeeee one another, help heal one another, love one another and support one another,” she added. “Here’s to one more of my favorites for International Women’s Month.”

Rihanna, who is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky, has been inspiring other moms-to-be with her hot-mama style. Sometimes, though, she’s happy to just laze around. “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day,” Rihanna shared with The Today Show. She added that adding a little glam into her look helps put a little pep in her step. “But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” she said in the same interview. “You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good. I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true.”

And sometimes that look includes a gorgeous sheer gown... à la Jada Pinkett-Smith circa 1998.