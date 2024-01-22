Now that Jason Kelce is officially off the clock this NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles center can really let loose as a fan. At Sunday night’s playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Kelce earned the title of “Man of the People” as he very enthusiastically cheered on his younger brother Travis in the stands and ripped off his shirt when the 34-year-old tight end scored a touchdown. In a VIP suite with his wife Kylie, Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and more, Kelce was clearly having a ball as he slammed some beers and, according to one his daughters, showed his “boobs” on TV.

On Sunday, the NFL said on its official Instagram account that we’ve “REACHED PEAK JASON KELCE” while sharing a clip of the 36-year-old dad of three jumping out of his suite with a beer in hand and no shirt in sight. The moment quickly went viral on social media and fans really could not have loved it more. “This is how you steal the spotlight from your younger brother 😂😂,” one person commented. “Jason Kelce is national treasure and should be protected at all costs!! Love it!” another said. “The brotherly love and support is unmatched!” one more said.

His daughter, Ellie, however, was more concerned about her dad’s lack of clothing... “Buffalo is awesome, the energy is contagious. Such an incredible experience!!” the NFL star, who also shares daughters Wyatt and Bennett with his wife Kylie, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. He also shared with a photo of a text preview from “Maaaa” that read, “Ellie said ‘Dads boobs are showing!’”

One person who wasn’t even a little surprised by Jason Kelce ripping off his shirt at the playoff game was his brother Travis. When the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was interviewed after winning the game on Sunday night, he was told that he had a “shirtless fan” in the stands.

“My brother was shirtless? No, that doesn’t surprise me one bit,” Travis told Westwood One Sports. “I love that guy. And every time we’re not on the field together, we’re always rooting for each other.”

Ripping your shirt off to celebrate your brother’s big win on a frigid winter night in Buffalo, New York? Yeah, that’s love.