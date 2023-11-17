Jason & Kylie Kelce's Family Holiday Card Is Adorable, But The Outtakes Are Even Better

Jason and Kylie Kelce are heading into uncharted territory this holiday season. It will be their first as parents of three. This means, as anyone who has multiple children knows, that they are outnumbered. They have more children than hands. And this is a whole different ball game for the Philadelphia Eagles’ center and his wife. As evidenced by the outtake from their recent family holiday card photo shoot. Yes, the final photo is completely adorable and perfect, but that didn’t just happen without a few bumps in the road.

The Kelces welcomed their youngest daughter Bennett last February, making 3-year-old daughter Wyatt and 2-year-old daughter Elliotte big sisters. This year marks Bennett’s first Christmas, and the family celebrated by partnering with holiday card design marketplace Minted to create the perfect card to share with friends and family. And probably Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s new girlfriend, but we won’t go down that road right now.

Along with their two dogs, who patiently wore antlers for the holiday photo, Jason Kelce donned a Christmas sweater while Kylie went for a simple green top and jeans. The girls wore comfy outfits (and Bennett was barefoot) in the final photo posed in front of an outdoor fireplace and sofa and trees, which came out beautifully.

But it was the outtakes from the day that really took the cake, especially for the girls’ uncle Travis Kelce who commented with some heart emojis and the message, “This just made my day!”

The video shows the parents trying to wrangle their three kids, and Bennett’s little shoes which obviously did not make the cut.

“I am prepared for football, I am not prepared for the holiday season,” Jason said as his daughter Bennett stuck her finger in his nose and he tried to chase down the dogs.

“We are about to bribe the livin’ daylights out of these children,” Kylie said as she pulled her two daughters apart and reminded them “hands to yourself.” The end of the video had the whole family smiling and sitting together, so clearly that bribery donut worked.

Stephanie Beatty / Minted

“We’ve worked with Minted for years now,” Kylie said in a statement. “The marketplace has helped us with holiday cards, birth announcements, gifts, and everything in between. So, as a busy mom of three kids, I was more than happy to enlist holiday planning help from the experts themselves! Minted shared all of their photoshoot tips, and made it so easy to design, order and address our customized holiday photo cards.”

Parents need all the help they can get to make that holiday photo card right. Just ask the Kelces.