Jason Kelce Admits He Pretends He's Asleep When Baby Bennett Wakes Up At Night

Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles this week, and it was an emotional moment for the dad of three. He admitted in his televised statement that he was hoping to spend more time at home with his family in his retirement, a life he said he found “increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on.” Kelce must have meant the daytime brings him fulfillment, because as soon as nighttime hits, this dad is pretending to sleep so he doesn’t have to get up with his baby girl.

Kelce, who shares 4-year-old daughter Wyatt, 3-year-old daughter Elliotte, and 1-year-old daughter Bennett with wife Kylie, spoke to his younger brother Travis on their New Heights podcast about handling the three girls while Kylie was away at Milan Fashion Week. “I can handle Ellie and Wyatt,” he admitted to his brother. “It’s really the baby, the infant that for some reason I’m just not as adept at handling. I try.”

Kelce went on to say, “I also just don’t wake up, I sleep. Sometimes I actually do wake up but I act like I’m still sleeping if I’m being honest.”

If we’re being honest, who among us hasn’t at least considered acting like we’re sleeping in the middle of the night? We appreciate Jason Kelce’s candor.

While Kylie might not be too happy to discover her husband is acting like he’s asleep when their daughter wakes up, she’s also probably not too surprised — considering their first date. The couple met at a bar after matching on Tinder, and Kylie recalled her future husband fully falling asleep on their first date. “Forty-five minutes later, he fell asleep at the bar, like just, out, like asleep, asleep,” she revealed in the Amazon Prime documentary Kelce. “The next day, he called and was like, can we try that again?”

Perhaps that’s why their oldest daughter Wyatt was basically “in charge” while her mom was away. “I mean Wyatt is always in charge, really,” he told brother Travis on their podcast this week. “You try to not make her be in charge. “I try to discipline her. It’s just hard. It is hard to reason with somebody that has no reason.”

Jason Kelce is going to be getting a lot more time with his daughters now that he is retired from football. And we suspect he won’t be able to pretend to sleep now, especially since he admitted what he was doing to the entire world.