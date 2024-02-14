TikTok Is Applauding Jason Kelce For Addressing Travis' "Heated" Moment With Coach Reid

Travis Kelce has been dealing with some backlash since Super Bowl Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was captured on camera yelling in the face of Coach Andy Reid, even going so far as to bump him at one point. While Reid himself shrugged the moment off in a post-game interview to discuss his team’s second Super Bowl win in a row, there was one person who was not ready to let it go without comment. Kelce’s older brother Jason, who told him that he “crossed a line” with his behavior.

The brothers spoke about the exchange in a recent episode of their New Heights podcast, where Jason, who is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, told his brother “you crossed a line.” To Travis’ credit, he immediately agreed. “I crossed a line,” he said, adding, “I can’t get that fired up, to the point where I’m bumping coaches and getting him off balance and stuff.”

Jason, a dad of three, wasn’t quite willing to let it go just yet. “Let’s be honest, the yelling in his face, too, is over the top. I think there’s better ways to handle this, respectively.”

Again, Travis agreed, saying, “I immediately regretted it right after that.”

The moment quickly went viral, with some Twitter users calling the moment a “red flag” for Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift. Others called it “disrespectful” to Coach Reid.

Fans took took to TikTok to praise Jason for holding his brother accountable for his behavior. “Jason Kelce I love you! Holding Travis accountable and the apology I love this,” one wrote, while another added, “Jason Kelce: The Big Brother We All Need.”

“Brotherly accountability👏🏼,” another said.

“Jason being supportive but holding you accountable is a beautiful thing to see,” one fan commented.

“Travis taking accountability + Jason holding Travis accountable = THE WHOLE REASON WE ARE ALL FANS OF BOTH KELCE BROTHERS 👏🏻,” one more commented.

To be fair to Travis, he has also held his big brother accountable in the past. Like when Jason tried to blame his wife Kylie for forgetting to bring him jeans to an event. “I just came straight from football. Kylie was going to bring the jeans. Kylie was late,” Jason said on an earlier episode of their podcast, while Travis laughed and pointed out, “Why didn’t Jason bring jeans for Jason?” He went on to remind his brother that Kylie was busy getting their three little girls ready, and Jason immediately conceded that he is “now realizing that I probably can’t blame Kylie for this.”

This is healthy brother behavior right here. Two men calling each other out on their nonsense, accepting their mistakes, and moving on. Mama Kelce must be beaming right about now.