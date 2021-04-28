JAY-Z has a lot to offer his three kids. He is one of the most influential artists and entrepreneurs in the entertainment industry. He is exceedingly wealthy, successful, talented. And let’s not ever forget, he is married to Beyoncé. With all of their wealth, their talent, their creative genius, what does he hope to pass on to his 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and her 4-year-old twin brother and sister Rumi and Sir? He wants them to know they are loved. That is, as JAY-Z told The Sunday Times in a rare interview, “the most important thing a child needs.”

The proud dad opened up to the publication about what life has been like at home with his three kids and wife Beyoncé during the pandemic. “In the beginning it was time for everyone to sit down and really connect, and really focus on family and being together, and take this time to learn more about each other," he told The Sunday Times. "And then, as it wore on, it's like, 'OK, all right, what is the new normal?'"

JAY-Z told The Sunday Times the new normal for the Carter family is all about providing “a loving environment” for their kids and to “be very attentive to who they want to be.” There is no question that JAY-Z and Beyoncé have some pretty talented genes to pass on to their kids. Blue Ivy has already won a Grammy award for her contribution to her mom’s song “Brown Skin Girl” and she’s not even 10 years old yet. Regardless of where his kids’ talents lie, JAY-Z does not want them to feel pressured to follow in their parents’ footsteps. Instead, he said he would rather that they all know they are loved.

“What if my child doesn't want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right?” he said in the same interview. “But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible... It's easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We're just guides.”

JAY-Z wants to guide his kids.

He and Beyoncé are on the same page when it comes to making sure their kids know they’re loved. The Grammy award-winning singer has been open about trying to find that all-important work-life balance for her family. “Making sure I am present for my kids — dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities,” she explained in a 2019 interview with Elle, “making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family—all while running a company can be challenging. Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that’s life for any working mom.”

Trying to strike the right balance in all things is difficult for every parent, but JAY-Z seems to have the right way of it. They just need to know they are loved. And supported. Everything else is gravy.