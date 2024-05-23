Jelly Roll's Teen Daughter Got Caught Sneaking Out & The TikTok Is Hilarious

Jelly Roll’s daughter Bailee recently celebrated her 16th birthday, a big milestone for any teenager. Within weeks of her birthday, Bailee tried out another milestone that many of us remember. She snuck out of the house with a friend. Unfortunately for her, stepmom Bunnie Xo was wise enough to check the security cameras on the property and caught the wayward teen. And now she says Bailee is “grounded for life.”

Bunnie Xo shared the hilarious moment in a recent TikTok, where she is seen sitting at her kitchen counter shaking her head with the words, “When your teen gets caught sneaking out... wait for it” across the screen. The video cuts to Bailee looking sheepish and shrugging before moving to security footage taken on their property.

In the security footage, Bailee is seen walking out of her house with a friend and even going so far as to crouch down because Bunnie Xo explained in the comments that there was a pool camera the two girls were trying to avoid. The two didn’t get very far, Bunnie XO pointed out, because security sent them right back home.

“Grounded for life,” she captioned the video, although she was clearly joking.

Bailee had some sympathetic supporters in the comment section, many of whom remembered their own days of trying to sneak out of the house. “I’m so glad I didn’t live in the days of security cameras lol. Never got caught once,” wrote one person, while another added, “We all been there before just not with cameras around.”

The 16-year-old, who Bunnie XO is raising with Jelly Roll along with his 8-year-old son Noah, appeared to take her thwarted journey with good humor. She looked sheepish but happy in the TikTok video, which is about as good as it gets from a teenager. Whether or not she’s grounded remains to be seen, but even if she is, she can just hang out looking at her incredible birthday present from her parents. A new car she got to choose herself. Although Bunnie XO did say at the time that she “can’t wait until the first time you get in trouble, and I get to take your car away from you.” Perhaps now is the time?

Bunnie XO recently paid tribute to her stepdaughter in a beautiful Mother’s Day post, thanking the 16-year-old for being “to the sweetest, sassiest 16 year old for teaching me the most healing life lessons ever these past 8 years & letting me be your mama.” Even when she is sneaking out past her bedtime.