If your partner couldn’t be with you in the delivery room, who would you want instead? Your mom? A doula? Jennifer Aniston? Apparently the third is an option, for her friends at least. In a recent interview with InStyle, Aniston talked about helping her friends in the delivery room and how she had a “front-row seat” to it all.

Aniston is almost as famous for being an amazing friend as she is for her acting, and not just because she starred on Friends, by the way. She has an entire stable of loyal pals who have stayed by her side for decades including Friends co-stars Courteney Cox (Aniston is godmother to Cox’s daughter Coco) and Lisa Kudrow, whose son Julian called Aniston “mommy” when they were still working together on Friends. The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon, Chelsea Handler, and Laura Dern. In fact, she and her best friend, actress Andrea Bendewald, have known each other since they were just 14 years old and sport matching “11 11” tattoos on their wrists.

Her dedication to her pals knows no bounds. Not even the delivery room door.

Aniston told InStyle that she has always been fascinated by the idea that she would be a “great doctor,” even going so far as to get pretty personal when she’s been in the delivery room helping her friends. “I've done that in my friends' delivery rooms. I've gotten down there to see what was going on, held the foot,” she explained. “I had a front-row seat at the show; I was the first face the baby saw. The doctor said, ‘Excuse me, please. You're in my light.’”

Jennifer Aniston has helped friends in the delivery room.

The actress has struggled for years with pregnancy rumors and gossip, and in a powerful 2016 op-ed for HuffPost she addressed the exhausting speculation. “Yes, I may become a mother some day, and since I’m laying it all out there, if I ever do, I will be the first to let you know,” she wrote. “But I’m not in pursuit of motherhood because I feel incomplete in some way, as our celebrity news culture would lead us all to believe.”

Reading about Aniston’s friendships, both in and out of the delivery room, is irrefutable proof that she leads a complete life. And that she is probably a great partner for her friends as they welcome their babies. Who else would you want by your side?