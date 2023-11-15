Jennifer Aniston Shares Text From Matthew Perry That "Says It All" In Beautiful Tribute

The loss of Matthew Perry has “cut deep” for his longtime friend and Friends castmate Jennifer Aniston, as she wrote in an emotional tribute to the late actor. Aniston and Perry knew each other for most of their adult lives, they were an integral part of an iconic series that, in many ways, informed the way the rest of us looked at adult friendships. So when it came time to say goodbye to her friend, Aniston shared that she’d been “pouring” over their texts to each other and found an especially sweet one that Perry had sent her out of the blue that “says it all.”

The Friends cast, including Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc, initially put out a joint statement in the wake of Perry’s death at the age of 54. “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the cast said two days after his death. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

After taking a few weeks to process, Aniston shared her own personal statement on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of a text Perry had sent to her. The text included a photo of them, with Aniston laughing and Perry smiling. “Making you laugh made my day. It just made my day :),” Perry texted Aniston, to which she responded, “Awww, the first of THOUSANDS of times...”

“Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” Aniston wrote on Instagram. “We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.”

Aniston went on to write about Perry’s love of making people laugh, something she has been revisiting by “pouring over” their texts to each other since his death. “As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again.”

Aniston, like Courteney Cox and Matt Le Blanc, ended her tribute in a way that Perry himself would have loved. By making a joke. “Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier?’”