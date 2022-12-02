Jennifer Garner can officially claim bragging rights that her daughter Violet Affleck is, in fact, her twin. The 13 Going On 30 star brought her 17-year-old daughter as her date to a White House state dinner on Dec. 1 to honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and their resemblance to each other is truly uncanny.

Matching in elegant black dresses, Garner and her oldest daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, as well daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, looked stunning on Thursday. Garner wore Ralph Lauren while Violet donned Carolina Herrera, ELLE notes, and added a pop of color to her look with a pair of red heels.

The West Virginia native was as charming as ever as she arrived at the state dinner, the first President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have hosted. “Hi guys!” Garner said with a big smile, holding Violet’s hand, as she greeted reporters and photographers, according to Bloomberg White House reporter Akayla Gardner.

Thursday’s mother-daughter outing wasn’t only special because of the celeb-packed guest list that also included Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her son Charlie Hall as well as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Violet also celebrated her 17th birthday on Dec. 1.

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck at a White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron on Dec. 1, 2022. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

Fans were thrilled to see the duo together at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, and a bit shocked to see Violet all grown up.

“Violet is so pretty, wasn’t she just a baby?” one tweeted.

“Copy and paste,” another commented.

“Violet is her Mini me.....just gorgeous,” one more said.

Jennifer Garner smiles at her oldest daughter Violet Affleck as they arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

Based on her smile in every photo from the dinner, it’s obvious the Yes Day star treasures these special moments as a mom. Indeed, Garner previously told Romper that she loves a “date” with her kids “more than anything,” but won’t call Violent, Seraphina, or Samuel her friends.

“I have a lot of friends. I don't need my kids to try to be my friends. They need to focus on themselves,” she told Romper in June 2021. “My kids are totally my buddies and I love a date with just one of them more than just about anything. I raised my own travel buddies who like to go look into old churches and like to find the bookstore and like to just get lost in having to adventure and eat. I just enjoy them so, so much, but I don't want them to have the burden of having to be my best friend.”

Now, getting to attend a White House state dinner on your 17th birthday? It’ll be pretty hard to top that adventure.