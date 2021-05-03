Jessica Simpson Calls Daughter Maxwell Intuitive & Powerful In Birthday Post

Jessica Simpson has nothing but fond words to say about her daughter Maxwell Drew. The oldest daughter of The Dukes of Hazzard actress turned 9 years old over the weekend.

Simpson celebrated her daughter with a touching Instagram post on Sunday, starting with listing some of her favorite qualities about her.

“She is prayerful, nurturing, intuitive beyond belief, hilarious, honest, a lover of horses and every animal on the planet, empathetic, wise beyond her years, thoughtful, strong, beautiful, hardworking, creative and observant,” Simpson, 40, wrote. She also added in about 6 months her daughter will be taller than her and already shares her shoe size.

Simpson also said her daughter is a “prolific writer of poem and songs” and that she “listens and trusts herself with confidence” which the actress and fashion designer admires.

Simpson went on to comment on Maxwell’s intuition and how her energy can light up a room. “The energy in a room shifts when she enters,” the Open Book author wrote. “Yes, she is the most beautiful I ever did see, but it is the effortless way she holds her power that is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. Her inquisitive mind strengthens mine. Her heart holds space everyone and everything.”

Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, share Maxwell, 9, Ace, 7, and Birdie, 2.

In a home full of boys, girls must stick together. On her 8th birthday last year, Simpson posted an IGTV video of them singing “This Little Light of Mine.” She called her daughter her best friend.

“Maxwell Drew Johnson is my best friend and I pray to God that I can be half the person she is when I grow up,” she wrote under the caption.