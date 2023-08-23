Country singer Jessie James Decker is going to be a mom of four. The “I Do” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she and husband Eric Decker are expecting again.

Decker shared a short video on Instagram where she walked out onto a balcony with a gorgeous view and a visible baby bump in shorts and a bra. “Good morning,” she captioned the video. Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” was playing in the background, and Decker peacefully drank from a mug while enjoying the view.

Decker is already mom to 9-year-old daughter Vivien, 7-year-old son Eric Jr., and 5-year-old son Forrest, and has not yet shared when exactly her newest addition is expected to arrive.

Certainly the mom of three’s pregnancy announcement came as a surprise to her many followers and even some of her friends, like Peta Murgatroyd who wrote, “Omg omg babe! Congrats!!!!!!!!!” and Dancing With The Stars Jenna Johnson who simply wrote, “OMGGGGG.”

Decker has been openly poking fun at her husband for his refusal to get a vasectomy for some time, most recently in a Father’s Day video with Ryan Reynolds when she mixed up a “quick and painless” Vaectomy cocktail for her husband. “The special ingredient is ‘reluctance,’” Reynolds joked at the time, referencing an earlier interview with Us Weekly in which Decker revealed her husband “refuses to go make it permanent” with a vasectomy. “I keep asking him, ‘Go make that appointment’ and he won’t. He just won’t do it,” she told the magazine. “He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he’s just gonna leave it, I guess.”

Decker, who also told Us Weekly in January that they were probably done having kids, disagreed in the ad for Aviation Gin and noted that a vasectomy was a “pretty quick and painless procedure,” adding, “I mean it’s not like giving birth.”

Now it looks like she’s going to give birth again. And last fall she told People she would consider it “a blessing” if another baby came along even if the couple weren’t planning on having more kids. “We’re not planning on it, so we're just letting lives happen. And if it happens, it’s a blessing,” she told the magazine. If it doesn't, it wasn't meant to be, but we're not doing anything to not make it happen.”