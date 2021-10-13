JoJo Siwa Was The Perfect Prince Charming In Her DWTS Cinderella Waltz

JoJo Siwa took to the Dancing With The Stars stage on Monday night for DisneyWeek: Heroes Night with her partner Jenna Johnson. The pair danced the waltz dressed as the main characters from Cinderella, with Johnson dressed as the Disney princess and Siwa dressed as Prince Charming. Every one of Siwa’s performances has been historic, simply because she is the first person to compete with a same-sex partner. But there was something extra vulnerable about the Viennese waltz she performed on Monday. Something extra beautiful and momentous and joyful. It could have been the music choice or the lighting or the costumes. Or it could simply have been that Siwa finally was living out a dream.

The pair took to the stage to the tune of the Disney classic song “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” from the 1950 animated movie Cinderella. Siwa’s Prince Charming costume was the perfect foil for Johnson’s Cinderella dress, and also looked to be made for dancing. The couple ended up scoring the highest points of the night for their Viennese waltz, a whopping 35 points out of a possible 40. Standing in front of a dreamy backdrop of a pink castle in a starry sky, Siwa told the judges, “I was more excited to be a prince.”

JoJo Siwa danced the Viennese waltz as Prince Charming.

The judges gushed over their performance. Longtime Judge Bruno Tonioli called their performance, “a Viennese waltz for the 21st century,” while Carrie Ann Inaba said per USA Today, “You showed the whole world that girls can do anything guys can do, maybe even better.”

Siwa has consistently been scoring at the top of the leader board, and right out of the gate she wanted people to know how important it was to her to have LGBTQ+ representation on Dancing With The Stars. “Making history and Top score of the night was literally a dream come true for me,” she wrote on Instagram in September. “Chase every dream you have and believe in yourself. Know that I love you all and I am smiling so big right now because of you, we did this!!!”

Just like the song says, “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes.” And on Monday night, JoJo Siwa danced in front of millions of people as the exact person she wanted to be. A dream come true.