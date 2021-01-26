After announcing that she's a member of the LGBTQ+ community, celebrities, fans, and parents have all sent JoJo Siwa beautiful and supportive messages. In the midst of all the celebrating and positivity, however, 17-year-old YouTube star JoJo Siwa decided to respond to one rude parent with just four beautiful letters.

Shortly after sharing a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt that read "Best. Gay. Cousin.," Siwa went on to delve a little deeper into her decision to come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in an Instagram Live video on Saturday. "I always believed that my person was going to be my person and if that person happened to be a boy great and if that person happened to be a girl great!" she told her millions of young fans. "Right now, what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love that's OK, and that it's awesome, and the world is there for you!"

Not everyone was supportive of Siwa's decision to be a happy, positive person who is encouraging young people to be their authentic selves, apparently. But don't worry, after a parent left a homophobic and rude comment on her post that said, "My daughter will never watch you again," Siwa responded with a simple "Okay!"

JoJo Siwa has no time for negative parents threatening her.

Sadly, this parent's comment was not the only one to show up on social media after Siwa's decision to share her sexuality with fans. But perhaps any other parent who thinks they have the right to share their homophobic threats will see Siwa's response and decide there's no point. As the 17-year-old said in a recent Instagram post, she's a "happy girl." And she plans on staying that way.

Siwa is a "happy girl" for lots of reasons, as she explained in the post. Not the least of which being the many, many messages of love and support she's received since her announcement. From kids, yes, but also from parents who appreciate having a positive advocate out there.