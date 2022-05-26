Josh Duggar Sentenced To More Than A Decade In Prison After Child Pornography Conviction

Former TLC reality star Josh Duggar was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison on Wednesday after he was found guilty by a jury of receiving and possessing child pornography. Duggar was arrested in April 2021 for installing hardware on his work computer in an effort to circumvent software detecting child pornography. He was charged with downloading more than 600 photos and seven videos of violent child sex abuse. Duggar was found guilty of these crimes in December 2021, with prosecutors seeking the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

The married father of seven was also sentenced to an additional 20 years of supervision by a parole officer for his crime. Duggar will not be allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors during his 20 years of supervision, including the children he shares with wife Anna.

U.S. District Judge Tammy L. Brooks delivered the sentence in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Courthouse in Fayetteville on Wednesday, and Duggar did not speak to the court regarding his sentencing. His lawyer Justin Gelfand told People that Duggar’s legal team plans to launch an appeal in his case, while prosecuting attorney David Clay Fowlkes said in a statement, “This isn't the sentence we asked for, but it is a sentence we're proud of.” Folwkes went on to note that he hopes Duggar’s sentencing reminds people that victims of child pornography “are real.”

“Their pain is real. And we will do everything within our power to make sure justice is served,” Fowlkes told People.

While most of Josh Duggar’s family, including parents Jim Bob and Michelle, have kept their silence on his sentencing, sister Jill Dillard released a statement with husband Derick on their family blog which read in part, “Until now, he has yet to be held accountable to the extent necessary to cause change in his dangerous pattern of behavior. It is unfortunate, but it seems that it may take spending over a decade in federal prison, and still more on probation, for Josh to have any potential for rehabilitation to the point he can safely live in society again.” Josh sexually abused four of his sisters as a teenager and his parents hid that information from police at the time.

Cousin Amy Duggar King also spoke to Celebuzz! about Josh Duggar’s sentence, “Twelve and a half years isn't enough, but I hope that every single second he's there feels like an eternity.” As for wife Anna Duggar, she shared a post on Instagram with the message “There’s more to the story,” with a link to Duggar’s motion for a new trial.