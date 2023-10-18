When Julia Fox starting dating Kanye West in January 2022, she was first and foremost a mom to her now 2-year-old son Valentino with ex-boyfriend Peter Artemiev. Something you might think West, as a dad to four children himself with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, might understand a little bit about. You could even be forgiven for thinking that West would understand that Fox’s little boy would need to be prioritized over him. Absolutely not. According to Fox, dating West was essentially like having a second baby.

On a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Fox sat down to chat about her short-lived romance with “The Artist,” as she refers to West in her new memoir Down The Drain. “I only could do it for so long because ultimately I think he needed a full-time person and I just couldn’t be full-time,” the Uncut Gems star told Barrymore.

“I had my son [Valentino] and then he’d wanna talk on the phone a lot, like, I’d have to change diapers so I bought a pair of AirPods so I could keep it in while I was doing mom stuff,” she added. “It was just — it was so overwhelming and so unsustainable.”

Fox went on to explain that ultimately, she “cannot put anybody else first,” as a mom. “My son has to be first. It just became too much. I didn’t sign up to have two babies. I couldn’t do it. It felt like two babies.” The couple parted ways after just two months together.

Fox’s decription of West as a second baby does appear to match up with Kim Kardashian’s description of co-parenting with the rapper. Last December, the Skims mogul, who is mom to 10-year-old daughter North, 7-year-old son Saint, 5-year-old daughter Chicago, and 4-year-old son Psalm with West, described their co-parenting experience as “f**king hard.” Especially as West so publicly attacked her character on more than one occasion. “I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that,” she during an appearance on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast at the time. “If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up sh*t that they’re not ready to deal with.”

Spending two months trying to handle a second baby as a partner sounds like more than enough for Julia Fox. No wonder she told Barrymore that she has “sworn off men.” She has enough on her hands raising little Valentino.