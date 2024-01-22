Kailyn Lowry Hopped On This Viral TikTok Trend To Describe Her Life As A Mom Of 7

As a mom of seven, Kailyn Lowry knows we’re all curious about her day-to-day life. How does she juggle dinnertime? How does she budget everything that her kids need? And how the heck does she get some necessary “me time”? While the Teen Mom alum has given us a peek at her busy schedule through her many years on reality TV and on social media, she recently hopped on a viral TikTok trend to shed a bit more light on what her life is like as a mom of seven kids.

Lowry, who recently welcomed twins, her sixth son and first daughter, with her boyfriend Elijah Scott, posted a short video on TikTok as part of the “I’m a ... Of course I...” trend going viral on the platform right now. “I’m a mom of seven, of course I’m gonna sit in my car to have a moment of sanity,” Lowry says at the start of the video. “I’m a mom of seven, of course people are gonna say, ‘Kail, how the f*ck do you do this?’”

In addition to her newborn twins, Lowry also shares 14-month-old son Rio with Scott, 3-year-old son Creed and 6-year-old son Lux with ex Chris Lopez, 10-year-old son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin, and 14-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera.

Lowry added that as a mom of seven, “of course I’m expected to be in five places at once” and “of course I have five car seats in my trunk.”

And as you might have already expected, Lowry also revealed that she’s basically a club bouncer all day as well. “I’m a mom of seven, of course I’m breaking up fights all day long,” she added.

Lowry also admitted that planning meals can get pretty complicated and that she definitely doesn’t buy a new wardrobe for each of her kids. “I’m a mom of seven, of course I have a hard time planning dinner because everyone likes different things,” she said. “I’m a mom of seven, of course my boys get hand-me-downs from the one above them.”

But when it comes to birthdays, Lowry doesn’t hold back. “I’m a mom of seven, but I’m going all out for every birthday,” she added.

Lowry also touched on the subject of money. After all, we all know raising a child isn’t cheap. In fact, some data says that parents will likely spend around $237,482 over 18 years to raise one child. Lowry didn’t get specific, but did admit that the costs of her kids’ hobbies do add up. “I’m a mom of seven, of course I have to plan in my budget for sports registration and equipment because it costs an arm and a leg,” she shared.

While life is certainly busy for the Teen Mom star, she wouldn’t change a thing. “I’m a mom of seven, I never would have planned this for myself, but it happened and I literally would not have it any other f*cking way. Because I love being a mom of seven.”