The world first met Kailyn Lowry when she was one of the young moms featured on the MTV documentary series 16 & Pregnant back in 2010. She went on to star on the hugely popular reality series Teen Mom OG and has since become known as a mom first and foremost. So it certainly makes sense that her role as a mom continues to be a defining one for Lowry. Especially since her family continues to grow. Here’s what you need to know about Lowry’s five boys and twins on the way.

Isaac, 13

Lowry welcomed her oldest son. Isaac Elliott Rivera, back in 2010 with her high school boyfriend Jo Rivera when she was just 18 years old herself. While the couple eventually separated in 2011, they have remained supportive co-parents to Issac, with Lowry even attending Rivera’s wedding alongside Isaac in 2018. Isaac has been featured on Teen Mom 2 and even sat down to chat with his mom on her Barely Famous podcast, where he shared some of his interests with her fans. “Right now, I love playing piano,” Isaac shared on the podcast in 2022. “I want to learn to play guitar like we talked about.” He also plays basketball and hopes to be a writer someday.

Isaac Rivera doesn’t want more siblings. Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

When Lowry recently shared a gender reveal video on Instagram, Isaac was asked how he felt about the idea of having more brothers. “I think mom should stop having kids,” he said before adding, “because they’re gonna be more boys. And more and more.” So we know he doesn’t have a problem speaking his mind.

Lincoln, 10

Lincoln is 10. Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Lowry welcomed second son Lincoln Marshall in November 2013 with then-husband Javi Marroquin. His proud mom opened up about her “sporty” son on her Barely Famous podcast in 2022, saying that he is a big basketball and football fan. But he’s also a little nurturer to his little brothers. “To know Lincoln is to love him,” Lowry wrote in a ninth birthday post to her son. “Dedicated, smart, handsome and the best brother out there. I absolutely love being your mom and watching you grow. I cannot wait to watch you shine in this new chapter. I love you! Happy birthday baby boy!” That being said, Lincoln also admitted in his mom’s recent gender reveal that he “already has too much brothers” and is ready for a sister.

Lux, 6

Kailyn Lowry’s son Lux is now six. Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Lowry welcomed her son Lux with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez in August 2017. The pair broke up after their son’s birth, and continue to co-parent their little boy. Lux is a big wrestling fan, according to his WWE-themed sixth birthday. His mom shared a photo of him on the day with the message, “Lux came into this world at lightning speed & has kept us on our toes every single day since. I love this little leo baby so much!”

Creed, 3

Creed is now three years old. Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Lopez and Lowry reunited to welcome their second child together, son Creed Romello Lowry-Lopez, on July 30, 2020. “Creed is, he’s a different breed,” the busy mom said in a 2022 episode of her Barely Famous podcast. “That kid’s going places. I don’t know if he’s going to be president. I don’t know what he’s going to do, but he’s going to do something.”

Rio, 1

Kailyn Lowry’s son Rio arrived in 2022. Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Lowry quietly welcomed her fifth son, a baby boy she named Rio, with boyfriend Elijah Scott in 2022. Not much is known about baby Rio, other than the fact that he is going to be a big brother in the next little while. And his mom made a smoothie out of her placenta from when she was carrying him.

Twins will be joining the family soon.

Lowry and Scott got the surprise of a lifetime when they found out they were expecting twins recently. The mom of five shared that they are expecting a baby boy and a baby girl, which will be baby number six and seven for the busy mom. Who is about to get a whole lot busier.