Pregnant Kailyn Lowry's Oldest Son Said He Thinks His Mom “Should Stop Having Kids”

Kailyn Lowry recently shared the sex of the twins she is expecting. She is expecting boys, her sixth and seventh sons, to be precise. And her oldest son Isaac shared his feelings about his mom having more babies in a gender reveal video. “I think my mom should stop having kids,” Isaac, who is Lowry’s oldest son, said.

The Teen Mom OG star announced that she and boyfriend Elijah Scott were expecting twins together at the end of October. Lowry opened up about her pregnancy on her podcast Barely Famous, where she and pregnant TikTok star Allison Kuch talked about their respective trips to Thailand, where they both returned home pregnant. “We were not even near each other, but what are the odds? And then I guess we both came home with permanent souvenirs,” Lowry said at the time. The expectant mom had welcomed her fifth son, Rio, earlier this year with Scott, adding to her growing brood of boys which includes 13-year-old son Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, 9-year-old son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin, 6-year-old son Creed, and 3-year-old son Lux with ex Chris Lopez.

In a recent Instagram video, Lowry did a special gender reveal with all of her sons. She had already learned the sex of her twins in a different video, so this was presumably meant to be a special one for them. Lowry asked all of her sons what she thought the babies might be, and Isaac said he “thinks it’s going to be a boy but I really want it to be a girl.” When he was reminded there were two babies, he said, “I’m hoping that they’re both girls.”

The rest of the boys were mixed, but when they discovered that their mom was expecting two more brothers, Isaac in particular was less than enthused. “I think mom should stop having kids,” he said before adding, “because they’re gonna be more boys. And more and more.” His younger brother Lincoln agreed. “I really wanted it to be girls. I already have too much brothers.”

Isaac’s emotional honesty earned praise and laughs from Lowry’s Instagram followers. “bro traumatized by how many brothers he has,” one follower joked, while another said, “Isaac is over it 😂.” As the oldest of seven boys, Isaac certainly has the right to his opinion.