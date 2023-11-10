Kailyn Lowry’s boys are finally getting a little sister. After previously revealing that she’s pregnant with twin boys, the Teen Mom OG star shared a new development with her fans. In a new gender reveal video, Lowry revealed that one of the twins she’s expecting is actually a girl.

On Friday, Lowry posted Part 3 of her gender reveal for the twins she’s expecting with her boyfriend Elijah Scott. Lowry and Scott also share a son named Rio, who they welcomed in late 2022. Lowry is also mom to 13-year-old son Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, 9-year-old son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin, 6-year-old son Creed, and 3-year-old son Lux with ex Chris Lopez.

In the newest video, Lowry’s sons kick soccer balls that bursted in the air to reveal blue or pink smoke. The first ball, kicked by her son Creed, revealed one of the twins is a boy. The reality star’s younger son Lux kicked the second ball, which bursted into the pink smoke, revealing that she’s expecting a baby girl. Her first daughter and her sixth son. “It’s a girl! It’s a girl! Yeah!” Lux yells.

After have a closer look at the color, Lowry’s son Lincoln then hugs his mom’s belly and starts crying. “What’s the matter? Are you excited?” Lowry asks him, and then he nods his yes. “Aw, you're so excited.”

Lowry’s fans were thrilled to find out the soon-to-be mom of seven is having her first daughter. “Lincoln legit brought tears to my eyes. He is so freaking happy to finally have a sister. He is your forever baby. I am so happy for you all,” one commented. “The most protected baby sister in the world. She doesn’t have a shot at dating until 45,” another joked. “This little girl is going to be protected at all costs!” one more said.

Just yesterday, in Part 2 of Lowry’s gender reveal, the Teen Mom OG star shared a video of her sons sharing what they the sex of the twins might be. Her son Isaac said, “I think it’s going to be a boy but I really want it to be a girl... I’m hoping that they’re both girls.” Lowry’s son Lincoln also said he was hoping for baby sisters. “I really wanted it to be girls. I already have too much brothers,” he said.

Well, after a few twists and turns, Lowry’s sons are finally getting their baby sister. And another baby brother, let’s not forget about him.