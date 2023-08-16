Kaley Cuoco Developed Carpal Tunnel Syndrome From Carrying Her Baby So Much

Carrying a baby around all day can apparently have a bit of an unexpected consequence. Or at least it did for new mom Kaley Cuoco. The Flight Attendant star developed Carpal Tunnel Syndrome from carrying baby girl Matilda around all day, and who knew that could happen?

Cuoco’s personal trainer Ryan Sorenson took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a new “no hands workout” he and Cuoco had come up with to deal with her recent injury. “So some of you may know I have this, like, major wrist/hand injury from holding the baby. It’s a very real thing. Google it,” the new mom said in the video while standing inside a gym and wearing wrist braces as she mimicked the act of rocking a baby to sleep.

Sorenson further explained her wrist/hand injury in the caption of the video, writing that “since having her baby @kaleycuoco has been suffering with what’s called Carpal tunnel syndrome, basically numbness and tingling in the hands and arms from a pinched nerve…mostly due to holding the baby.”

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome is caused by pressure on the “meridian nerve,” according to the Mayo Clinic, a nerve that runs from the forearm in a passageway to the wrist. Repetitive lifting and carrying can be a risk factor for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, which is often associated with prolonged computer use. But carrying a little baby around for hours upon hours can certainly do the trick as well.

The Big Bang Theory star welcomed daughter Matilda, who she shares boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, in April, and has been sharing updates on life as a first time mom on social media since. Including an incredibly rigorous “no-hands workout” with Sorenson that was developed to protect her sensitive wrists.

Cuoco should be extra excited to see little Matilda eventually get a bit more mobile to give her wrists a break, which is perhaps why she recently shared a video of her baby girl wearing shoes for the first time. The proud mom took to her Instagram Story to show her followers little Matilda’s first shoes, a pair of delicate pale pink ballet slipper-style booties with pink bows on them. She wrote “Wait, wait, wait, wait, what?” on the video, as Matilda looked like she was trying to figure out what was going on with her feet.

Feet that will carry her around someday and give her mom a break.