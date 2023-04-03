Kaley Cuoco Announced She Gave Birth To A Baby Girl & Revealed Her Adorable Name

Kaley Cuoco is officially a mom! The Flight Attendant star announced on Instagram that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey had welcomed a baby girl on March 30, making both of them first-time parents.

After six days of radio silence on social media, Cuoco’s 7.7 million Instagram followers found out what she had been up to during that time — she was busy giving birth to a beautiful baby girl. A little baby she and Pelphrey named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

“Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!” Cuoco wrote in an Instagram post filled with photos of her new daughter. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief.”

Cuoco’s announcement included photos of both her and Pelphrey holding their baby girl, gazing at her with love in their eyes. She went on to share a message specifically for Pelphrey, telling him that she “didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did.”

Cuoco’s fans were very fond of the name Matilda in their comments, with social media users writing messages like, “Awwww waltzing Matilda!!!” and “Congratulations to the Pelphrey family... Matilda is a good aussie name... I like it!”

The Big Bang Theory star first announced that she and Pelphrey were expecting a baby together in October. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” Cuoco wrote at the time. “Beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!”

Since her initial announcement, Cuoco has been having the time of her life sharing updates about her pregnancy with fans on social media with baby bump photo shoots and a glimpse at her incredible baby shower for her “future unicorn” as she described her daughter at the time. “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment,” she wrote. “Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives.”

Now Cuoco has another experience both she and Pelphrey will remember for the rest of their lives. The birth of sweet little Matilda.