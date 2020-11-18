A few weeks after reports surfaced that she was expecting her first child with her husband, businessman Josh Kushner, Karlie Kloss officially confirmed she's pregnant with her first child with a sweet little video featuring her growing bump.

People was the first to report the news in late October. "Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021," a source close to Kloss told the magazine at the time. "She will be the most amazing mother."

While Kloss confirmed the reports on Nov. 17, the 28-year-old mom-to-be didn't divulge any other details about her baby on the way, like when she's due or if they know they sex of their little one. But now that the cat's out of the bag and she has confirmed the pregnancy news herself, our feeds might see a few more updates from the model in the coming months.

The First Bump Shot

On Nov. 17, Kloss revealed her pregnancy bump for the first time on Instagram. In the artistically filtered video, Kloss relaxes in a bra and sweatpants while panning down to her belly. "Good morning," she says to the camera before blowing a kiss. "Hello baby!"

Kloss' famous friends and followers took to the comments to share their excitement about the pregnancy. "Aw!" model and new mom Ashley Graham, commented. "Good morning babyyyyyyyy."

"Congrats Karlie!" model Emily Ratajkowski, who is also currently expecting her first child, added.

Kloss and Kushner, who started dating in 2012, have been married since 2018, according to Us Weekly. Kloss often posts cute photos of them together on Instagram with romantic captions. For example, in an Instagram post announcing their engagement in 2018, she wrote, "Josh, you're my best friend and soulmate. I can't wait for forever together."

As that little saying goes, first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes baby in a baby carriage — and hopefully a few more sweet updates from the mom-to-be.