Kate Hudson Released A New Song That Really Nails What It's Like To Be A Young Mom

Kate Hudson has released a new song about motherhood that draws from her unique experience as a mom in two different stages with her children. “Live Forever” will make all moms emotional, whether they’re learning to let go of their older kids or are still in the early stages of motherhood.

Hudson, who is mom to 20-year-old son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, 12-year-old son Bingham with ex-partner Matt Bellamy, and 5-year-old daughter Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, released her second single “Live Forever” over the weekend. She also shared a short clip of the song on Instagram along with throwback home videos of son Ryder when he was little, along with a message about the meaning behind her sweet song.

“Our babies leave us eventually and we have to watch them go take on the world,” Hudson wrote on Instagram. “Some of us were so young that we were trying to figure out who we were simultaneously. That’s this song for me. My love letter to parents and the kids waving goodbye. And all those young mamas out there doing the best they can and trying to do some growing up themselves. You got this. This love will always Live Forever.”

The lyrics alone say it all. “It was you and me forever/Can you share a little time/If you can't, I'll give you mine/The story of my life and lover/He was everything to me/And then soon, there would be three/And you came and changed my life.”

Moms, especially moms who had their children when they were young like Hudson was when she welcomed Ryder, really connected to this song on Instagram. “I had my son at a young age. I’m a mess hearing this song,” wrote one user, while another wrote. “Youngest son of four is graduating from college in a month. This song has me tearing up.”

While Hudson was writing from her own experience, she explained in a press release that the song is meant to resonate with all different kinds of love. “Depending on how you listen, it could be a song of first love, young love, because it has the element of being barely an adult. If that's how it is for you, I love that. But for me, it's about the absolutely consuming joy Ryder was for me from the moment he arrived,” she wrote, per Good Morning America. “Nothing can prepare you for a love that swallows you whole, but that’s what watching my son grow up has been for me.”