Kate Hudson Is Getting A Ton Of Backlash For Posting About Her Daughter’s New Bracelet

Andie Anderson may have coined the phrase “frosting” when it comes to sparkly accessories in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, but Kate Hudson’s new Instagram post about her daughter Rani’s latest bit of frost is not going over well with fans.

Earlier this week, the 44-year-old mom of three shared a collection of photos of her family’s new matching Tiffany’s bracelets, as part of a partnership with the luxury jewelry company, as she shared in a hashtag on her Instagram post.

“Loved and ‘locked’! Opening the blue box is way more fun in real life than in the movies… 💎(hmmmm what may I be referencing 😆?)” Hudson captioned her post, which featured four photos of 4-year-old daughter Rani Rose and herself wearing matching gold bangles and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa wearing a silver version on his wrist. Hudson also shares 19-year-old son Ryder with her with ex-husband Chris Robinson and 11-year-old son Bingham with her former fiancé Matt Bellamy.

Some of Hudson’s followers commented with quotes from some of the actress’ most popular movies. “It’s just a little frosting. 💍💎,” one wrote. “Ladies, frost yourselves! ✨,” said another.

Others, however, found Hudson’s post to be “out of touch” when a majority of American families are financially struggling as inflation has continued to worsen.

“I mean in today’s economy, when most Americans are trying to survive you’re going to talk about bracelets that cost thousands of dollars? [How] out of touch can you be?!” one person commented on Hudson’s post.

“While the vast majority of the population struggle to pay for their groceries…. ‘Look at these $10,000 bracelets’ 🤣,” another said.

“Yes let’s get a child a bracelet that costs more than most peoples car. You’re so relatable, Kate. 🙄 Screw the mortgage! Let’s get matching bracelets,” one more quipped.

While some pointed out that Hudson’s post is an ad from a partnership, one called it “pretty sad when most people r struggling financially.” Another said, “By all means give the 4 year old a 7k bracelet.”

“Wealthy people have the most fun!!!” another joked.

The bangles they appear to be wearing in the post are quite pricy, costing between $7,300 to $15,500.

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson attend the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Like many celebrities, Hudson, whose mother is Goldie Hawn, father is Bill Hudson, and stepfather is Kurt Russell, has faced backlash for a variety of things over the years. Like being a “nepo baby,” saying that she plans to raise her daughter “genderless,” or pushing her 3-year-old in a stroller.

The Oscar-nominated actress has also opened up about relatable parenting struggles. In a 2016 essay for InStyle titled “Sometimes I Feel Like A Bad Mom,” Hudson wrote that she’s found herself “hiding” from her children. “Some days I feel like I should win best mom of the day award, and some days I find myself doing strange things that don’t have any real purpose, in faraway corners in my house,” she wrote, “and I realize I’m literally and deliberately hiding from my children.”

Hudson has also described herself as a “strict” mother. “Where I am strict is that there are certain rules that I put down,” she told People in 2020. “I don’t negotiate with my kids about certain things.”