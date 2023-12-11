This Video Of The Royal Children Packing Toys For Kids In Need Is So Sweet

‘Tis the season to be jolly... but for those among us who have difficulty making merry this time of year, good-hearted volunteers and people of means step up to try to spread joy to those in most need of it. Among them, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales herself, and her special helpers, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The foursome headed outside of London to volunteer at the Baby Bank, where they donated presents for the holidays and helped sort gifts for children who might not otherwise get them.

Middleton partnered with Baby Banks through the Centre for Early Childhood, a dedicated unit within The Royal Foundation and the primary philanthropic and charitable vehicle of The Prince and Princess of Wales. The Baby Bank she visited with her children was established by two moms in 2015 and supports communities and children of all ages of throughout the region with essentials like clothing, beds, strollers, and more. They work with a variety of charities to help get folks what they need, and rely on donations — both of “pre-loved” items and financial support — and the help of volunteers, especially during this time of year.

“Acting as Father Christmas’s elves, [the princes and princesses] helped us at our busiest time by packing Christmas gifts for local children experiencing financial hardship,” the Baby Bank wrote on its Facebook page. “They were enthusiastic, helpful and an absolute delight to have.”

Indeed, the young princes and princess seemed to enjoy choosing gifts for children their own ages. Louis seemed to be particularly interested in a large gorilla toy. We’re also pretty sure we heard one of them exclaim “Ooh la la!” at one point, which is usually a good sign! George, the eldest, expressed a desire to come back at some point. “You can see how rewarding this work is,” his mother encouraged, “Knowing you’re helping out others.”

More than one in four families where the youngest child is under five years of age are living in poverty in the UK, the Royal Foundation reports, and a million children are facing destitution. Of the 200 baby banks working across the UK, the Foundation continues, all of them are experiencing a rising demand for their services.

Hopefully, outings like this help inform the royal little ones that their are those in their country who need more support and opportunities and that, as public figures and leaders, it’s up to them to keep those folks in their minds and hearts not just during the holidays but throughout the year.