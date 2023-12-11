Princess Charlotte Absolutely Owned The 2023 Royal Christmas Card

Every year, the Prince and Princess of Wales — a.k.a. Prince William and Kate Middleton — put out a family Christmas card, and of course royal fans eagerly await its arrival, ready to pore over the photo of the family of five. Perhaps they’ll observe little details about their lives, to see how the children have grown, maybe even get a bit of insight into their personalities. But as far as we’re concerned, this year’s Christmas card from the Prince and Princess of Wales is all about 8-year-old Princess Charlotte. That sassy princess is front and center in the family photo, and she’s owning her spot like she’s the queen.

Kate Middleton and Prince William went for a super casual look in this year’s official Christmas card, with everyone sporting jeans and white button down shirts set against a surprisingly blank backdrop. While royal watchers have grown accustomed to 5-year-old Prince Louis stealing the spotlight (see Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and King Charles’ coronation), this year’s Christmas card sees him standing sedately at his sister’s side as she sits in an armchair. His father Prince William stands behind him, while Kate Middleton stands between her husband and 10-year-old son Prince George, looking dapper with a hand in his pocket and standing with a jaunty little popped hip.

But back to Princess Charlotte. Legs crossed, leaning forward with a confident smile as her family frames her in the background, she rules over the composition. Her time to shine finally, after all of those royal events keeping a close eye on those brothers of hers.

Social media users could not get over how grown up Princess Charlotte in particular suddenly looked in the family photo. “Shock[ed] princess charlotte is now a lady,” wrote one Instagram user, while another added, “Charlotte is gorgeous and looks like a young Queen Elizabeth.”

Princess Charlotte certainly does seem to have grown up considerably in the last few years. From showing up at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee as the epitome of royal decorum last year, to exhausting herself by keeping an eye on Prince Louis to make sure he behaved, she has truly become a classy little icon. But that doesn’t mean she gives up on a little flair now and then. Like showing up at Wimbledon with her parents in a stylish pair of pink sunglasses, or doing a bit of judging on a reality dance competition.

Mark my words, Princess Charlotte is the royal to watch. Especially in this iconic Christmas card.