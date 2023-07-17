Royals
Princess Charlotte Made Her Wimbledon Debut & Stole The Show
She should have been sitting in that royal box for years, as far as we’re concerned.
Princess Charlotte is serving up style inspo once again. Over the weekend, the 8-year-old princess officially made her Wimbledon debut with her parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, as well as her older brother, 9-year-old Prince George. With her floral blue dress and pink-rimmed sunglasses, Princess Charlotte looked like a total natural in the royal box as she watched the tennis match between Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.
While this was Princess Charlotte’s first time attending Wimbledon, her older brother is becoming quite the regular. Prince George made his own Wimbledon debut last year and got to meet Djokovic; the second in line for the British throne gave the tennis pro two thumbs up after the tournament and even got to hold his trophy! (In 2023, Alcaraz defeated Djokovic and won his first Wimbledon title.)
For Princess Charlotte’s debut, she also got to meet some high rollers — and fellow royalty. With her mom by her side and dad and brother nearby, the Daily Mail captured footage of Princess Charlotte smiling as she met with King Felipe of Spain on the last day of the tennis tournament.
While 5-year-old Prince Louis was noticeably missing from the royal box on Sunday, a number of celebrities were also in attendance at Wimbledon. James Bond actor Daniel Craig and his wife Rachel Weisz were spotted at the match, as well as Tom Hiddleston, Ariana Grande, Hugh Jackman, and Brad Pitt.
Sure, Alcaraz may have won the match and took home the Wimbledon trophy, but Princess Charlotte clearly stole the show.