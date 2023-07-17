Princess Charlotte is serving up style inspo once again. Over the weekend, the 8-year-old princess officially made her Wimbledon debut with her parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, as well as her older brother, 9-year-old Prince George. With her floral blue dress and pink-rimmed sunglasses, Princess Charlotte looked like a total natural in the royal box as she watched the tennis match between Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.

While this was Princess Charlotte’s first time attending Wimbledon, her older brother is becoming quite the regular. Prince George made his own Wimbledon debut last year and got to meet Djokovic; the second in line for the British throne gave the tennis pro two thumbs up after the tournament and even got to hold his trophy! (In 2023, Alcaraz defeated Djokovic and won his first Wimbledon title.)

For Princess Charlotte’s debut, she also got to meet some high rollers — and fellow royalty. With her mom by her side and dad and brother nearby, the Daily Mail captured footage of Princess Charlotte smiling as she met with King Felipe of Spain on the last day of the tennis tournament.

While 5-year-old Prince Louis was noticeably missing from the royal box on Sunday, a number of celebrities were also in attendance at Wimbledon. James Bond actor Daniel Craig and his wife Rachel Weisz were spotted at the match, as well as Tom Hiddleston, Ariana Grande, Hugh Jackman, and Brad Pitt.

Just like her mom, Princess Charlotte rocked a pair of cute sunnies while watching her very first Wimbledon match on July 16, 2023 in London, England. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte and Prince George of Wales were very serious spectators while watching Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men’s final. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Can’t be sure exactly why, but Princess Charlotte was seen crossing her fingers for good luck at her Wimbledon debut. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Sure, Alcaraz may have won the match and took home the Wimbledon trophy, but Princess Charlotte clearly stole the show.