Kate Middleton Shares Cancer Update In Moving Video

After months of uncharacteristic absence from royal duties, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales and future Queen of England, announced that she was diagnosed with cancer in March. Since then, she has largely kept out of the public eye, and was last scene with her daughter Charlotte and sister Pippa Middleton at Wimbledon in July. Now, the couple has released a touching video announcement, narrated by the Princess herself.

Artfully made and beautifully produced, the video features Middleton and her family enjoying time together in nature. Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Carole and Michael Middleton (the princess’ parents), and even the family dog, Orla, make appearances. Together they play games, walk through fields, and frolic at the beach as Middleton narrates a message about her cancer journey.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she begins. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”

The video continues...

This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved. Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.

The video has already garnered more than a million likes as of press time and a slew of encouraging and grateful comments.

“Such a beautiful reminder that our most treasured are right there by our sides,” replied Jo Frost (aka, “Super Nanny”). “May your family continue to heal with great strength and fortitude over the coming months.”

“You are a beacon of hope and humility,” musician Karen Elson wrote.

Many other comments were from followers, fans, and well-wishers who had themselves endured cancer.

“I also finished my chemo 5 weeks ago however we all know it’s a long unknown journey ahead of us,” wrote one. “Love each day.”

Middleton’s diagnosis came after abdominal surgery in January, and Middleton’s team advised a course of preventative chemotherapy. “This of course came as a huge shock,” she said at the time, “and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.” Middleton credited Prince William, as a “source of comfort and reassurance.” Her father-in-law, King Charles, was also diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

A cancer diagnosis is scary for anyone, and caregiving through it all certainly presents additional complication during a complicated time. Best wishes to Her Royal Highness and her family.