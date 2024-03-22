Kate Middleton Tells George, Charlotte, & Louis She’s “Getting Stronger” As She Undergoes Chemo

Kate Middleton has been diagnosed with cancer. The Princess of Wales broke her silence after months of being away from public duty in an emotional video message, in which the mom of three explained that she has been focused on trying to make sure her three children with Prince William know she’ll be “okay” as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy treatment.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, 42, underwent abdominal surgery in January and has been recovering at home ever since. In the video message, she began by sharing her gratitude for the messages of support she’s received and then went on to explain that doctors discovered cancer after her operation and recommended preventative treatment.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” she said. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment. This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Middleton went on to explain that she is making every effort to help 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis understand her diagnosis.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” Middleton said. “But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay. As I have said to them: I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body, and spirits.”

Middleton went on to credit Prince William, who is also coping with his father King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, as a “source of comfort and reassurance,” before asking for privacy during this difficult time.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” she said. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

The Princess of Wales ended her message with a note for other people whose lives have been impacted by cancer. “At this time, I’m also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer,” she said. “For everyone facing this disease in whatever form please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”