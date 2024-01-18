Prince William is showing up for his wife. Literally. After Kate Middleton had abdominal surgery recently, the dad of three is spending time at her side to support her. He’s also going to be the on-duty parent during her road to recovery, which the couple explained in a statement would see her in hospital for 10 to 14 days and unable to perform royal duties until at least Easter. It’s going to be a difficult time for the 42-year-old mom, and it’s a good thing she has Prince William there as her partner and co-parent.

The Prince of Wales was seen at the London Clinic, where Middleton underwent her “planned abdominal surgery” for an undisclosed issue. The royal couple announced in a statement on Thursday, “The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.” A source close to the couple told The Telegraph that Prince William, who shares 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis with Middleton, is planning on spending as much time as possible with his wife. He is expected to postpone his own royal engagements while prioritizing time with Middleton and, of course, being there for their three children at home at Adelaide Cottage.

It is a busy time for the family, with all three Wales’ children back at school and Prince George preparing to sit for his entrance exams. Middleton had been taking extra time at home to help her oldest son study, and it looks as though Prince William might need to be the lead parent while she recovers. Indeed, the couple also shared in their statement that Middleton “hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” because she is naturally prioritizing her family at this challenging time.

Prince William and Kate Middleton appear to have a good partnership when it comes to parenting their three children, so hopefully this will make things easier for the whole family. It is a frightening thing for kids to have a parent in the hospital. We’re sure Prince William is doing the best he can in difficult circumstances.