Princess Charlotte Plays These Rough & Tumble Sports At School

Kate Middleton’s three children are following in her sporty little footsteps, especially her 8-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte. The proud mom recently opened up about Princess Charlotte’s love of sports, specifically rugby, which she plays with her school. Something Middleton herself didn’t get to do in her youth, so I guess Princess Charlotte has a little leg up on her mom.

Middleton, who is royal patron of the Rugby Football League, sat down with Prince William and Princess Anne for a chat on Mike Tindall’s rugby podcast, The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby recently to discuss her relationship with the sport. The Princess of Wales has long identified herself as an avid rugby fan, and is apparently something of a fierce competitor in all things. That is, according to Mike Tindall, who is her royal cousin. Both she and her husband Prince William are pretty competitive, apparently, and it’s something they’ve passed down to their children, including 10-year-old Prince George and 5-year-old Prince Louis.

When asked on the podcast whether or not their kids are competitive, Princess Anne said “just a little bit, I would say,” which is a tactful way of saying they are very competitive, in my opinion.

That competitive nature probably comes in handy for Princess Charlotte, who plays both rugby and football at school, which “weren’t school sports when I was growing up,” Middleton explained. And she’s so happy to see the change come for her daughter’s sake.

“Charlotte’s playing both the sports now, and it’s really good to see youngsters, particularly girls, playing these types of sports now,” the Princess of Wales continued.

Princess Charlotte has made her own deep love of both rugby and football known in recent months. Back in June, she joined her mother on the rugby pitch at the Maidenhead Rugby Club to compete in drills with the players and get in a little bit of extra practice. “She regularly plays rugby in the back garden with the children — she plays all sports with them,” Nigel Gillingham, President of the Rugby Football Union, told People before adding that “Charlotte is very much in her mold — very competitive as well.”

As for football, she and dad Prince William are big supporters of the women’s football teal for England, the Lionesses, taking a break from their holidays in Scotland to share a good luck message with the team ahead of their match against Spain last month.

Prince George might be heir to the throne, but Princess Charlotte appears to be heir to her mother’s athleticism. And we are here for it.