Princess Charlotte Shares A Sweet Message In A New Video With Prince William

Princess Charlotte had a supportive message for England’s women’s football team, aka soccer here in the U.S., as they prepared to compete in the final of the Women’s World Cup in Australia over the weekend. While England lost to Spain, one of the team’s youngest fans wished the Lionesses good luck ahead of the game alongside her dad, Prince William, in a new video.

“Lionesses, we want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow,” Prince William says in the video posted on Aug. 19. “We’re sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world. So, go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves!”

The 9-year-old princess, wearing a striped t-shirt and white sneakers and holding a soccer ball on her lap then adds, Good luck, Lionesses!”

Princess Charlotte’s brothers, 10-year-old Prince George and 5-year-old Prince Louis, did not appear in the video, but the entire family has long been fans of the sport. In fact, Prince George’s 10th birthday party last month reportedly had a soccer theme and Prince William has previously hinted that his daughter is a little soccer star in the making.

In June 2022, while Prince William met with the Lionesses, who gifted the dad of three customized jerseys for his children with Kate Middleton during the visit, he revealed that Princess Charlotte is already showing some talent as a future goalie. “Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal. She said ‘Please tell them that.’ She’s a budding star for the future,” Prince William told the team at the time.

Princess Charlotte, who’s also a big fan of gymnastics, also “regularly plays rugby” with her mom and brothers in the backyard and has a competitive side just like Middleton, according to Rugby Football President Union Nigel Gillingham. “Apparently Charlotte is very much in her mold,” Gillingham told People in June, “very competitive as well.”