Prince George May Be Celebrating His Big Milestone Birthday With A Sporty Theme

Prince George is about to celebrate a big milestone birthday. The future king of England will hit the double digits on July 22, and because his birthday lands on the summer break it looks like his family will be celebrating with him on vacation. Possibly even to an exotic island. Not exactly what most kids get when they turn 10, but then again most 10-year-olds probably don’t already know what their job will be when they grow up either. This is a perk for future kings.

The oldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton could potentially celebrate his milestone 10th birthday on a private family vacation with his parents and two younger siblings, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte and 5-year-old Prince Louis, according to People. In 2019, the family had a birthday party for then-6-year-old Prince George on the private Caribbean island of Mustique, a longtime favorite of the royal family in general and in particular Queen Elizabeth’s younger sister, Princess Margaret. While neither Prince William nor Kate Middleton have shared details on where they will celebrate their son’s birthday, Mustique has certainly been a favorite in the past.

While an exotic holiday is certainly an option, royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that the future king’s birthday could be much more low-key than that. “I'm told that this birthday party will be family, of course, close friends, friends from his old school, [and] friends from George’s new school, but it’s not going to be showy in any way,” Nicholl told the outlet. “A lavish party, where there's a huge expense, is just not William and Kate’s style.”

Prince George hits the double digits. Tim Clayton - Corbis/Corbis Sport/Getty Images

Turning 10 is a big deal for Prince George, as this is the year his parents are expected to decide if he will follow in his footsteps and head off to boarding school or continue his education at Lambrook School along with his little brother and sister. Both Prince William and Prince Harry attended the all-boys boarding school of Eton College when they were around his age, and Prince George visited the campus recently with his parents which could mean this is a possibility. Now that he’s a bit older, his parents have also been bringing him out for more royal functions. A sign that he will continue to take on some more responsibilities as he prepares to become king someday.

One thing we know for certain about Prince George’s birthday; his mom will be baking his cake for him. Kate Middleton has a history of staying up late into the night to bake birthday cakes for all of her kids, and even asked a contestant from The Great British Bake-Off for tips on decorating recently. In fact, Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight there’s a sporty theme in mind. “She still always bakes the cake, she will be doing a tea party, I’m told there's going to be something of a football theme involved in the celebrations,” she told the outlet.

Homemade cake on a private island with no paparazzi or a low-key party with friends. Either one sounds kind of heavenly.