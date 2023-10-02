Kate Middleton Backs Out Of Big Royal Event To Help Prince George Study For Exams

Kate Middleton is going to be busy hitting the books in November. She is expected to be staying close to home to help her 10-year-old son Prince George study for his exams next month, even bowing out of a royal appearance in Singapore to focus on supporting her oldest son. While neither she nor her husband Prince William have confirmed where Prince George will be going to school next fall, at this point all signs point to Eton College. The same school that his father and his uncle Prince Harry attended when they were his age.

The Mirror reported on Friday that the Princess of Wales would not be joining Prince William in Singapore for his Earthshot Prize Awards, despite the fact that she has attended each ceremony since the awards were first handed out two years ago. A senior royal source told the news outlet that she would be staying home to help her son Prince George prepare to take his exams, which happen the same week as the awards ceremony. “The Princess will not be attending. Prince George has exams that week and the Princess wants to be at home to support him,” the source explained.

It’s worth noting that the entrance exams for Eton College are also taking place next week, further fueling speculation that Prince George is going to attend in 2026. Prince William and Kate Middleton took Prince George to visit the elite boarding school in June, just a month before his 10th birthday. This is especially significant as a decision about all-boys Eton College needs to be made before June 30 in the year a student turns 10, despite the fact that the school is for students over the age of 13 years old. Both Prince William and Prince Harry attended Eton College when they were in their teens, so it would certainly make sense for Prince George to attend his father’s alma mater.

Prince William on his first day at Eton College in 1995, with his fathter King Charles, later mother Princess Diana, and younger brother Prince Harry. Stefan Rousseau - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Eton College, which is located near Windsor Castle and the family’s new home of Adelaide Cottage, houses approximately 1,300 students on its famed grounds, and costs upwards of $20,000 per year to attend. If Prince George is accepted into Eton College after sitting his entrance exams, this will see him move away from Lambrook School, which he currently attends alongside his 8-year-old sister Princess Charlotte and 5-year-old brother Prince Louis.

But he has three years to prepare and a dedicated mom by his side, so we’re sure he’ll be just fine.