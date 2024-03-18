Here's What Kate Middleton's Been Up To While All Those Conspiracy Theories Run Wild

The internet has been going wild in recent weeks trying to figure out where Kate Middleton might be. Loads of conspiracy theories have been making rounds on social media and every photo and bit of news about the Princess of Wales have been dissected. All of which, apparently, could have been a colossal waste of time. Because the mom of three has reportedly been recovering at home with her family, cooking dinner and even doing school drop-offs with her kids. And probably giving those rumors a gentle royal roll of the eye.

The Sunday Times reported that the Princess of Wales, who shares 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis with husband Prince William, has been sticking close to home since she had abdominal surgery in January. Sources told the news outlet that Middleton had decided against getting any extra help at home as she was going through her recovery, instead spending her time cooking meals for her family and trying her best to make their home life feel as normal as possible. “After school, it is just the five of them at home, with Kate, rather than a cook or housekeeper, usually preparing dinner,” Roya Nikkhah, royal editor for The Sunday Times, reports, adding that Prince William is protective of his little “bubble.”

Nikkhah added in her report that “Kate has been at Lambrook to support the children.”

So, there we have it. The Princess of Wales isn’t missing, she’s just recovering at home and enjoying as much time as possible with her kids as she can get.

While Middleton is doing her best to take care of her family, they are also making great efforts to take care of her. Her three children have reportedly been doing their best to make sure their mom is comfortable. Royal expert Ingrid Seward told People back in January that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis would “help look after” their mom as she recovered from surgery. As for Prince William, he reportedly has taken on caring for his wife and his children as he continues to fulfill his royal duties. And of course, he also has the added stress of his father King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

It has all been a lot to handle for the royal family, so perhaps it’s not a massive surprise that the couple put out a Mother’s Day photo that had been poorly edited. And, of course, it’s impossible to ignore all of the chatter going on right now. In fact, Nikkhah told TODAY, “As parents of three young children, who are not immune to hearing some of the things going around in the media and social media, I think they’re finding that very hard.”

Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

Who knows how far down the rabbit hole they’ve gone, but hopefully some home-cooked dinners enjoyed with their “bubble” are helping them feel a sense of normalcy.