Prince Harry Is Heading To The UK After Dad King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace confirmed in an official statement on Monday. The British monarch was recently released from the hospital after a prostate procedure, and cancer was identified in follow-up tests. As King Charles moves forward with treatment, his youngest son Prince Harry is expected to travel to the UK to spend time with his father in the coming days.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the Buckingham Palace statement read, before going on to explain that King Charles has already begun a schedule of treatment for the cancer, but will “postpone public-facing duties.”

The news has left the British public and royal fans across the world in shock, with many world leaders reaching out to King Charles to offer condolences and support. And while the news was presumably upsetting for his family, a royal source confirmed to People that King Charles informed his close family members before allowing an official statement to go public including his sister Princess Anne, his wife Queen Camilla, and his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Prince Harry, who currently lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle and two children, 4-year-old son Archie and 2-year-old daughter Lilibet, is heading home to England to see his father in the coming days, royal sources confirmed to multiple news outlets. This will be Prince Harry’s first visit with the royal family since King Charles’ coronation last May. He is expected to travel to see his father alone, with wife Meghan Markle staying behind in California with their children.

This is a difficult time for the royal family, with King Charles’ daughter-in-law Kate Middleton recently undergoing abdominal surgery that will keep her from royal duties until Easter. As her husband Prince William is heir to the throne, this naturally puts a lot on his shoulders as far as official royal duties are concerned. Particularly in King Charles’s “slimmed-down” monarchy, where fewer members of the royal family are welcome to take on official functions.

While Prince Harry has not yet shared how he plans to spend his time in the UK or how long he expects to be there, it will most certainly be a balm to King Charles to have his son nearby during this trying experience.