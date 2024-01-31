Kate Middleton’s Kids Are Expected To “Help Look After” Her As She Recovers From Surgery

Kate Middleton has finally returned home. The mom of three underwent abdominal surgery nearly two weeks ago, and had been recuperating at the London Clinic in the days since. But now she has been sent home to convalesce with her family at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, and her three children are expected to “help look after her” as she heals.

Middleton, who shares 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis with husband Prince William, underwent abdominal surgery for an undisclosed cause back in the middle of January. While Prince William was seen visiting her as she stayed in the hospital, her children did not. All three of them are in school at the moment, and the couple did emphasize in their shared statement that they hope to “maintain as much normality for her children as possible,” and perhaps visiting their mother in the hospital would have made that more difficult.

Now that she is home and hopefully on the road to recovery, her children are expected to “help look after” their mother until she is stronger, royal expert Ingrid Seward told People. Kensington Palace did share that the Princess of Wales is “making good progress” in a recent update, but it will certainly be lovely for her children to step in and help take care of their mother at home.

While none of the Wales children were able to visit their mother in the hospital, it’s understood that she kept up with them via FaceTime chats. Now that she has returned home, it’s unclear what sort of care she will need as she recovers. But it seems likely that her children will be there to help. They have been raised to be helpful and courteous little royals, after all, with Middleton recently bringing them along with her to volunteer at a children’s charity. They also have farm chores when they are at their country home of Anmer Hall, helping to take care of the animals and make sure they’re fed.

We imagine they will be more than happy to be there for their mom in her hour of need. We can imagine the three of them baking her a little treat if she’s able to enjoy that, pouring her a cup of tea, getting her an extra blanket if she’s feeling chilled. Anything to help her mend.